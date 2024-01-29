After Kanye West Deletes His Social Media, Rumor Has It He's 'Banned' New Wife Bianca Censori Completely

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s relationship has been widely discussed since their union was first reported back in early 2023. The legally married pair have not opened up about the dynamics of their romance, though there have been varying reports about how much control the rapper has over his wife. Most recently, West has been making headlines for his social media activities, and it would now appear that he has (once again) deleted his posts. On the heels of that, it’s now being rumored that he’s “banned” Censori from being on social media at all.

As of right now, it’s unclear as to why Ye opted to clear out his Instagram account. Just earlier this year, he began dropping a number of fashion-related photos, some of which featured his wife. The Grammy winner even used the platform to declare that 2024 would be the “year of no pants,” adding a photo of his spouse at that point as well. Now, per an insider for Daily Mail , the “Jesus Walks” performer is preventing Bianca Censori from using social media due to one supposed reason:

Bianca has always had social media and she was active on it – until she married Kanye. He doesn’t want her to have it because he thinks that it will hurt her if she had to read the nasty things that people say. He convinced her that, since she is a star now, she has to remain a mystery and it is creepy to those who know her as it feels like another form of control.

So supposedly Kanye West doesn’t want his spouse to see any negative comments that might be posted about her. Some have indeed commented on her as of late and, in many cases, those messages have been shared under posts that West himself has dropped. A number of his since-deleted photos showed Mrs. West scantily clad, leading some to express concern for her well being. The source went on to give an explanation as to why the music and fashion mogul allegedly shared such content:

He is pushing her nakedness all over his own [account] so that he can control her narrative. It is disturbing, and by shutting her off from the world he is causing her to become more and more isolated.

More on Kanye West and Bianca Censori (Image credit: BigBoyTV) We’ve Now Reached The Era Of Kanye West Directing The Paparazzi On How To Photograph Him And Bianca Censori

It’s also said that Bianca Censori’s friends (some of which she hung out with last fall) remain concerned for her well being. The insider went on to say that the group purportedly believes that the “strong Bianca” has essentially “vanished.” They also say that she’s only been wearing these specific clothes and doing what her husband wants because “she really has no other choice.” All in all, they seem to be under the impression that Censori is “trapped.”

In October, it was alleged that Ye has “a set of rules for Bianca,” which reportedly includes that she never speak and only wear what he wants her to wear. Expanding upon the latter detail, many have been wondering just how much say Censori has over what goes on her body. One of the “Touch the Sky” performer’s fashion collaborators claimed, however, that Censori does have a say about her outfits and that she and her hubby have an in-house team of designers that are always on call.

At this point, we should take this reported social media moratorium with a grain of salt. What might still be likely, though, is that many will continue to have questions regarding the power dynamic within the Wests’ relationship.