After Johnny Depp And Amber Heard's Final Judgment Is Rendered, Her Rep Made A Bold Comparison

The public is now a few weeks removed from the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, but the dust hasn’t settled just yet. Since the courtroom drama ended, Heard has been sharing her thoughts on the verdict and discussing factors ( like suppressed evidence ) that she believes would’ve changed the outcome, which she didn’t think was “fair.” The actress’ legal representation has now confirmed that she’s seeking to appeal the jury’s decision, which requires her to pay Depp millions of dollars . And following the final judgment being rendered and amid this attempt to appeal, Heard’s rep made a bold comparison.

A final judgment in the court case between the two stars was rendered during a hearing this past Friday. As Deadline reports, it was thought that both sides would attempt to reach a settlement before Judge Penney Azcarate delivered the final verdict. Amber Heard’s main attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, reportedly engaged in a tense back-and-forth with Azcarate before expressing her client’s intention to appeal. Sometime later, while referencing the move, a rep apparently referenced something said in another major ongoing legal situation:

As stated in yesterday’s congressional hearings, you don’t ask for a pardon if you are innocent. And, you don’t decline to appeal if you know you are right.

The sentiments come from the House select committee’s recent hearings, which centered on the insurrection that took place on January 6, 2021. What the star's representative is more specifically referencing is the committee’s allegations that some Republican members of Congress sought pardons from former President Donald Trump in relation to the incident. That’s a serious comparison, to say the least. If anything though, it indicates just how serious her client is about appealing her case.

Such a process could be somewhat difficult for Amber Heard, though. As the judge informed the star’s attorney, an appeal will require her legal team to file motions within the court on her behalf. Heard will also have to provide an $8.35 million bond, which includes 6% interest per year, in order to get the ball rolling.

Before this latest development, the actress was already required to pay a hefty sum of money to former husband Johnny Depp, per the jury’s verdict. Earlier this month, the seven-person tribunal found the Aquaman actress guilty on three counts of defamation and, as a result, Depp was awarded a compensatory $10 million and $5 million in punitive damages. His ex-wife, however, was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages from her $100 million countersuit.

Amber Heard’s financial standing has since been a significant topic of discussion. After the ruling was announced, her lawyers insisted that she was unable to pay the money. However, a number of people seemed to take notice when Heard used a private plane days after her legal team made the assertion about the money. Some may continue to discuss this matter now that the star seems set on pursuing the pricey appeal, she and her legal team have 21 days to file for.