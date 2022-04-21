After Magic Mike 3 Exit, More Rumors Are Swirling About Thandiwe Newton’s Personal Life

Actress Thandiwe Newton has had a long and successful career in Hollywood, with roles in major franchises like Mission: Impossible and Star Wars (with the latter killing her off way too early ), as well as prestige dramas like Crash. She was set for a role in Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike 3, but surprisingly dropped out of the highly anticipated movie. And after her exit from the Magic Mike threequel, more rumors are swirling about Newton’s personal life.

It was revealed a week ago that Thandiwe Newton was dropping out of her role in Magic Mike 3, although there were conflicting reports regarding the reasoning. One rumor was that she clashed with Channing Tatum over Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap , while Warner Bros. maintains she left the movie to deal with “family issues.” Another report indicated that Newton was heading to a rehab facility following her split from her husband Ol Parker. And now there’s even more rumors about the Westworld actress’ life, with Page Six reporting on such matters.

According to Page Six’s report, Thandiwe Newton had been behaving “erratically” on the set of Magic Mike 3 prior to her departure. According to an anonymous source who is allegedly close to the movie's production:

Thandiwe had been acting strangely on the set … enough that producers were worried about her state of mind. She just didn’t seem well at all, and there were fears about her mental health.

As far as Thandiwe Newton’s possible stay in a rehabilitation center, those close to the situation reportedly encouraged the Westworld actor to attent a facility in Arizona immediately after departing the set of Magic Mike 3. But she allegedly decided to stay in London instead. Newton’s team declined the opportunity to issue a statement for Page Six’ story.

Said story includes more rumors, including the allegation that Thandiwe Newton fired her U.K. agent of over 30 years. She and ex Ol Parker have reportedly not filed for divorce, despite their split. Another anonymous source provided some reasoning behind the break-up, alleging:

I know that Thandiwe and Ol have been struggling for a while. Ol’s scene is more hanging out with Brits and fellow writers like Richard Curtis [‘Notting Hill,’ ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’]. He has a low-key life.

Thandiwe Newton recently had great success for her starring role as Maeve in HBO’s Westworld , for which she won an Emmy Award. While celebrating this success and landing a role in Solo: A Star Wars Story, she reclaimed the original spelling of her name, after being known professionally as Thandie Newton for years. As she put it,

The thing I’m most grateful for in our business right now is being in the company of others who truly see me. And to not be complicit in the objectification of black people as ‘others,’ which is what happens when you’re the only one.

Clearly there are a number of rumors surrounding Thandiwe Newton’s professional and personal life at this time. Salma Hayek has since replaced her in Magic Mike 3, which should hopefully give Newton the chance to get help if she needs it.