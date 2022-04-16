Thandiwe Newton Reportedly Heading To Rehab Facility After Magic Mike 3 Exit, Split From Husband

Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike 3, described by the actor as “the Super Bowl of stripper movies,” is currently in production. However, the long-awaited, Tatum-led sequel recently experienced a casting shake-up after Thandiwe Newton dropped out of the proceedings. In Warner Bros.’ official statement, it was said that this is due to “family reasons,” while sources also initially claimed that her exit was due to a dust-up with Tatum . Now, it would seem that in the aftermath of that situation and her split from her husband, Newton is reportedly heading to rehab.

It’s been alleged that during her time on the set of Magic Mike’s Last Dance, Thandiwe Newton was exhibiting unusual behavior. According to Page Six , after crew members expressed concern for her, Newton’s agent arrived on the London-based set to ease the situation. However, the star eventually departed the project and made her way back to the U.S., which she’s allegedly looking to receive treatment. Sources say the star’s separation from her husband of 24 years, Ol Parker, and other personal issues apparently affected her work on the upcoming film:

Thandiwe had been acting strange on set, she has been very highly strung. Her apparent breakdown caused so much disruption, it became clear she couldn’t play the role. There is a lot going on in her personal life, she and her husband have separated. She seemed so stressed, she even brought her two pet rabbits to her hotel for emotional support.

The alleged argument that was initially said to have caused Thandiwe Newton’s exit from the latest Magic Mike movie was said to have been about Will Smith’s Oscars slap. It was said that she and Channing Tatum “fell out” over the situation, with Tatum allegedly disappearing from the set after a particularly “tense” exchange. Newton’s spokesperson later refuted these claims, though, stating that the actress viewed the report as “completely inaccurate.”

Page Six’s sources also state that the Westworld star recently made changes to her management team, as she’s reportedly fired her U.K. agent, who’d been with her for 30 years. It’s been said that at this moment, her reps want to ensure that she gets the support that she needs:

Thandiwe’s team wants her to go to rehab for mental health support. She was supposed to leave immediately for a facility, they tried for a Malibu rehab, but they couldn’t take her. Arrangements are now being made to go to a facility in Arizona, if she agrees to go.

Following the All the Old Knives star’s departure from the stripper flick, her role was quickly filled by Salma Hayek. The film’s plot, including details on Hayek’s role, are being kept under wraps at this time. There are still plenty of questions surrounding the project (which those with HBO Max subscriptions will be ), including whether or not Matthew Matthew McConaughey will return . One thing that seems evident, though, is that the dancing will be intense .

As for Thandiwe Newton, it remains to be seen whether she does indeed admit herself to a treatment center. One hopes that whatever the situation, the actress will find the best path forward during this time.