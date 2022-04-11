Should Two Movie Productions Have Been Put On Pause After Will Smith Resigned From The Academy? The View’s Ana Navarro Explains

Sometimes it can take one action for everything to change in your life. Oscar-winning Will Smith has had his career hanging by a thread ever since the evening of the 94th Academy Awards when he slapped Chris Rock on stage . This followed a number of changes in his career, including two of his upcoming movies hitting setbacks . The View’s Ana Navarro has her own take on whether or not two of Will Smith’s movie productions should have been put on pause after he Smith resigned from The Academy.

Before the fiasco in the midst of the 2022 Academy Awards winners being announced, Will Smith was set to headline a thriller for Netflix called Fast & Loose , and Bad Boys 4 was also on the way . Now both those projects have his the pause button. Co-host Ana Navarro spoke on The View about whether or not she feels like one moment should define this actor’s career, saying:

He’s had over 30 years of a career where he’s had a very positive image, been a positive role model. He’s been very philanthropic. He’s done all sorts of things. None of us should be judged by our worst moment. We should be judged by our entire career. And yes, this is going to be with him the rest of his life. This is going to be on his obituary. This is not going away. But should it define his life? Should it define his career? No, absolutely not.

Plenty of drama ensued after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. Smith won Best Actor for his role in King Richard, and during his acceptance speech, the Best Actor winner indirectly apologized to The Academy and everyone at the ceremony for his actions. Smith also compared his actions to the role he played in King Richard of a man who did anything for the ones he loved. He later gave a formal apology to Chris Rock for the violence he inflicted on him. As of now, Chris Rock has declined to press charges against Will Smith.

Could this one controversial moment of Will Smith be the end of his career? Ana Navarro expressed hope during The View episode for doesn't end up happening. In her words:

I think Netflix and all those are making a mistake, and I hope they reconsider. Because we should be able to separate his art from what he did.

Will Smith has had to face up to the consequences following what happened. Not only has the Fresh Prince star resigned himself from The Academy, but The Academy has also revealed its own punishment for the actor. Will Smith has been banned from attending the Oscars ceremony for ten years starting from April 8, 2022. While he can still be nominated and win Oscars, he cannot be at the ceremony to accept them.

So, will Fast & Loose and Bad Boys 4 ever be made, and in the case of the former, will the King Richard actor be a part of it? Hopefully we find out in the near future. Make sure to keep up with CinemaBlend to know more about the fate of Will Smith’s career and other related events.