After Pirates Of The Caribbean Rumors Swirled, Of Course Johnny Depp Fans Have A 'Million' Alpaca Comments

Over the past few months, countless headlines have been made as a result of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal battle. With cameras in the courtroom in Virginia, a number of moments went viral as the two faced off in the defamation case. And after Pirates of the Caribbean rumors swirled, of course Depp’s fans have a “million” alpaca comments.

One of the many viral moments that came from Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial was when the latter actress’ representation first asked Depp “The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film? Correct?” Since then Alpacas have been associated with the actor and were even brought up during cross examinations, with Depp going viral for laughing at the questioning. What more, some of the animals even appeared outside the Virginia courtroom . And after rumors about Depp returning to the role of Jack Sparrow circulated (which were denied by his lawyers ), the internet has been having a field day. Posts started popping up on Twitter , one of which reads:

Reports are flying around about Johnny Depp being courted to reprise his Captain Jack 'Pirates of the Caribbean' role with $301M deal. Any truth to these reports? Any alpacas with that?

This insane sum of money was partly why the rumors about Johnny Depp returning to The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise broke the internet. Over $300 is a huge payday, even for an actor who has had a long career like Depp. So perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that Depp’s lawyers have denied the report. But that doesn’t stop the internet’s reaction from being any less raucous.

During Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s time in court, countless memes and TikToks were made about the former couple. So when the rumors about Depp playing Jack Sparrow again started circulating the internet, the memes followed. As you can see below,

Rumours abound that Johnny Depp has been offered $301m to do another Pirates of the Caribbean movie after saying he wouldn't do another one for $300m and a million alpacas - no word yet on Disney offering a million and one alpacas

Of course, plenty of snarky responses are also just in text form over on Twitter. Indeed, it seems like Johnny Depp has a lot of fans online, who have been making their voices known in support of the Edward Scissorhands actor. When believing that Depp might actually be negotiating with the House of Mouse over Pirates of the Caribbean, one fan posted:

I'm assuming Disney found a million alpacas.

Of course, the rumors turned out to be just that. But for a brief time it seemed like Johnny Depp might be stepping back into his most iconic role. But it appears Disney isn’t actually bringing Jack Sparrow back for its two developing Pirates of the Caribbean projects. Another fan weighed in on social media, and once again name checked alpacas by saying:

Disney can probably not get enough alpacas together ;-)