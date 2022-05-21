See Johnny Depp React When Disney Exec Gets Asked If Studio Ever Entertained The Idea Of Paying The Actor More Than ‘A Million Alpacas’ For Pirates Of The Caribbean

As Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard just passed its sixth week, there’s another viral moment that occurred during a witness testimony. Tina Newman, who is a production executive at Walt Disney Studios was asked about the potential return of Pirates of the Caribbean with reference to a previous quote from Depp about alpacas and the actor erupted into some uncontrollable laughter.

Earlier in the defamation trial, when the Edward Scissorhands actor was on the stand, one of Amber Heard's lawyers, Ben Rottenborn, referenced a previous deposition from Johnny Depp that was never played in court about his thoughts on returning for an upcoming movie from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise for “$300 million and a million alpacas” per his words, which he confirmed was true. This week, Tina Newman was asked about this. Check out the moment in court:

Courtroom Moment: #JohnnyDepp laughs as #AmberHeard’s attorney asked a witness whether #Disney would entertain Depp by giving him more than 1 million alpacas. pic.twitter.com/oFXb5JDy11May 19, 2022 See more

In the video shared by the Law & Crime Network , the Disney production executive was asked if she was aware that the Jack Sparrow actor has said under oath that he would not return to the blockbuster franchise for even $300 million and a million alpacas. She simply says “no” before one of Amber Heard's other attorneys, Elaine Bredehoft, asks if the company would “entertain” paying him more than this fee for another Pirates movie, to which she also said “no.” If you look at the Oscar nominee's reaction, he can’t help but laugh at the moment in court, leading him to try and cover his mouth and face with his hand.

On the subject of alpacas, a pair of her alpacas were also brought outside the courtroom this week. Check out the video of the alpacas, who pose with Johnny Depp’s lawyers:

It’s been a long trial, much of which regarding serious claims, including Amber Heard alleging that Johnny Depp tried to kill her among other instances of sexual and physical abuse. Other recent developments have included Depp’s former financial manager Joel Mandel recalling wild spending habits from the actor and his former agent sharing his career was suffering prior to Amber Heard’s Washington Post op-ed, which is the subject of the defamation trial.

Amidst the high-profile case, in which the Alice in Wonderland star says his ex-wife was abusive toward him, its had a share of moments that have led the actor to get the giggles. For one, a woman farted on the stand and in another moment, a witness who was in testimony while in his car and vaping , also caused the actor to laugh as well.

The Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial is expected to conclude this coming week, on Friday, May 27. Further updates will surely continue to arrive as throughout the week.