After Defending Johnny Depp In Court, Kate Moss Heads To The Other Side Of The Pond To See His Rock Show

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal battle has lasted a number of years, with suits happening both in the U.K. and stateside. Depp recently came out the victor in the defamation trial against his ex-wife, in a weeks long trial that involved a few other notable names. And after defending the Pirates of the Caribbean star in court, Kate Moss headed to the other side of the pond to see his rock show.

As the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard cases were reaching their conclusion, Depp was noticeably missing from court. This was because he had prior engagements to join Jeff Beck’s concerts in the U.K., playing guitar in the process. And just after defending Depp in court, Deadline confirms his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss has flown across the pond to see him perform at Royal Albert Hall in London.

Kate Moss was one of a number of celebrities that were publicly supporting Johnny Depp during his years of legal troubles associated with Amber Heard. Another ex Winona Ryder was involved in his libel case against the U.K. publication The Sun, maintaining he was anything but violent. Other names include Javier Bardem, Penelope Cruz, and Eva Green. During her time testifying, Moss refuted allegations that Depp once pushed her down a flight of stairs. She was quoted saying:

He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any kind of stairs.

Kate Moss’ bond with Johnny Depp was clear not only because she defended her ex-boyfriend in court, but she also promptly traveled to his show with Jeff Beck. The applause from surprised audience members during these gigs will likely only get louder now that the 58 year-old actor has come out on top in the lawsuit against Amber Heard. While Depp was indeed found guilty on one count of defamation, his ex-wife was found guilty on three. And the jury ultimately decided that he should be given a payout of $15 million, $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive. But Virginia caps punitive damages at $350,000, so overall Depp's winning should be at around $10.3 million.

While the public has been following Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal saga for years, things obviously heated up once the defamation trial began in Virginia. Crowds assembled outside the courtroom , and every moment of the trial was available for fans to watch directly from their TV’s . The public discourse surrounding their tumultuous relationship has been heating up, and it’s safe to say the public was invested in what was happening in court.

Johnny Depp might be flexing his muscles as a musician lately with Jeff Beck, but it should be interesting to see what comes next for his career as an actor. Depp only recently started booking new film roles , after losing his gig as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Warner Bros. asked him to step down after Depp lost his libel case in the U.K., but that decision will definitely be part of the discourse now that he’s won the defamation case stateside.