After Rewatching 28 Years Later, I Have One Specific Question I Hope The Bone Temple Answers

I recently went back and rewatched 28 Years Later after the 2025 movie became available with a Netflix subscription. The movie, which picks up three decades after the events of Danny Boyle’s 2003 rage-fueled zombie thriller, was even better the second time around for a multitude of reasons. Knowing what was going to happen this time, I found myself thinking about key aspects of the movie, including one in particular.

With Nia DaCosta’s 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple coming out during the early days of the 2026 movie schedule, I can’t wait to see how the franchise’s stark world is expanded, but at the same time, I hope it answers one specific question I have. And no, it has nothing to do with the Alpha infected or his scene-stealing physique.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

What Does The World Outside The Quarantine Zone Look Like?

Though I do have some questions about Dr. Ian Kelson’s (Ralph Fiennes) mental state, what happened to Sir Jimmy Crystal (Jack O’Connell) in the 28 years since the Rage Virus outbreak decimated the British Isles, and how those Alphas got so huge, I’m more concerned about the world outside of the Quarantine Zone.

In the movie, it’s made clear several times that no one gets out of the heavily-monitored area so that the virus doesn’t come back to mainland Europe and the world at large. We see boats off in the distance at one point in the movie, and then, later on, Swedish soldier Erik Sundqvist (Edvin Ryding) laments about being trapped on the island after his boat went off course. However, outside of Erik talking about his fiancée and showing his phone, we don’t learn much about modern society in what I assume is 2030.

So, what does society outside of the British Isles look like decades after one of the most powerful countries on the planet was brought to its knees by a virus that turned everyone into violent, unhinged, and unpredictable maniacs? I hope 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple addresses this, even if it’s just a one-off scene or line of text.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Similarly, How Was The Virus Eradicated From Mainland Europe?

After the explosive 28 Years Later prologue, a brief title card explains what happened in the years following the outbreak, including one where it’s stated the virus was driven back from continental Europe. So, how did that happen?

In the final minutes of 28 Weeks Later back in 2007, we saw Paris being overrun by the infected masses, hinting that humanity’s days were numbered. However, when 28 Years Later picks back up, everything seems to be fine in Europe and pretty much everywhere besides Britain. What I really want to see, even if for only one scene, is how the nations of the world teamed up to eradicate the virus everywhere else. Honestly, it seems like it would have been easier to kill off all the infected on an island, as opposed to a continent (which is connected to multiple other continents).

It’s going to be a make-or-break for me if 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple doesn’t answer this question (or some of the others that I have), but I would love to see what life for non-Britons is like nearly 30 years after Rage was unleashed.