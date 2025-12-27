‘Guys, You’re About To Become Unemployed’: James Cameron Explains How Avatar: Fire And Ash’s Spicy Tent Scene Came Together

Spoilers for Avatar: Fire and Ash lie ahead.

James Cameron’s Avatar franchise is well regarded for delivering over-the-top action sequences and stunning visual effects. All of that aside, the films also showcase a bit of romance, mostly from Jake and Neytiri. However, those two aren’t the only power couple in the franchise’s latest installment, Fire and Ash, as Col. Miles Quaritch hooks up with a witchy Na’vi named Varang, and their romantic tension is very palpable in one scene involving a tent. Now, Cameron is opening up about crafting that scene and how it almost changed.

In his continued efforts to bring in Jake Sully for the RDA, Quartich forms an alliance with the Mangkwan tribe, led by Varang (played by franchise newcomer Oona Chaplin). He even arms her tribe with weapons Before that, though, Varang feels out Quaritch – physically and literally – while exposing him to a hallucinogen and cutting him with a knife. Since Fire and Ash’s release amid the 2025 movie schedule, the scene has gone viral, and Cameron has a take on why it’s so interesting to watch:

You have no idea what’s going to happen next, and they’re both fascinating characters and she’s mesmerizing in that scene. ‘Mesmerizing’ is the word that always comes to mind for me.

Honestly, it is hard to look away from the spicy scene (especially if you’re watching the Avatar threequel in IMAX 3D). What’s interesting, though, is that James Cameron didn’t initially realize the full breadth of this segment of the film. He went on to explain to THR is that he initially believed the ball was in Varang’s court during that meeting, until the Oscar-winning filmmaker realized something later on:

I didn’t quite realize exactly what I’d written for that scene until I [saw the actors perform it]. Then I realized it’s a double seduction. He’s there to get her to do what he wants her to do, then it seems like she’s got him under her thumb, and yet the whole time he’s had a plan and it actually works. So from a writing standpoint, I’m happy with the psychological dynamics of the scene.

Cameron penned the screenplay alongside fellow Avatar veterans Amanda Silver and Rick Jaffa. As the Titanic helmer mentioned, he was pleased with how Quaritch and Varang’s sensual scene was written on the page. However, it was nearly changed in a big way when the editors sought to essentially cut it in half. That led Cameron to issue the following declaration:

I said: ‘Guys, you’re about to become unemployed — put it back, every line.'

And that was that. It was probably best that the scene remained intact, and I don’t just base that on the buzz it’s now receiving. That’s also because it provides more insight into who Varang is as a character. She’s arguably become a breakout character from the film, and fans are loving her. All the while, Oona Chaplin is hopeful about continuing her character’s journey in subsequent installments. Check out a portion of the tent scene below:

There’s still a question as to whether those final two Avatar movies will actually happen. While James Cameron told CinemaBlend he’s ready to make the fourth and fifth installments, he’s waiting to see how Fire and Ash fares at the box office before committing to the films. So fans will just have to wait and see what lies ahead for Varang as well as Quaritch (whose fate was left somewhat ambiguous). And, if more films happen, I also have to wonder if Cameron has more sensual scenes in mind for the characters.

For now, Avatar: Fire and Ash is now playing in theaters, while the franchise’s first two installments are streamable with a Disney+ subscription.