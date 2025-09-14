With 28 Years Later Coming To Netflix, I'm So Ready To Watch It For A Few Reasons

It has only been a few months since 28 Years Later arrived on the 2025 movie schedule and gave audiences a few of the craziest horror moments of the year, but it’s about to make its streaming debut. Danny Boyle’s return to the franchise he and Alex Garland created years ago, which CinemaBlend gave a perfect score in our official review, will soon be available with a Netflix subscription, and I couldn’t be more excited.

With the streaming debut imminent (Saturday, September 20, to be exact), I am preparing myself to revisit one of the best movies of the year and take a deeper look at some of its most consequential moments. With 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple on the way, it might not be a bad time for you as well. Here’s why I’m ready to go back to the quarantine zone…

First Off, 28 Years Later Is One Of My Top-Rated Movies Of The Year

At the time of this writing, I have watched 82 new movies this year, and of those, 28 Years Later is one of my favorites (it’s one of four releases I’ve given five stars). As a massive fan of the franchise since I first saw the 28 Days Later trailer ahead of X-2: X-Men United during my freshman year of high school, this was something I had been looking forward to for a long time.

The movie didn’t disappoint. In fact, it exceeded my expectations and gave me not only one of the most unforgettable movie experiences of the year, but probably this decade, if I’m being completely honest. From the story, visual style, and intense action to the return of that iconic Godspeed You! Black Emperor track, everything about this movie resonated with me. To go back and watch it again on my couch so soon after release has me counting down the days to September 20.

I'm Ready To Pick Up On Things I Missed The First Time Around

There was a lot going on in 28 Years Later, so it’s safe to say that I, and many others, missed a few things here and there. One of my favorite things about revisiting a movie is rewatching my favorite scenes to search for little details or spend more time with a sequence that I missed by being distracted by something that happened before it. With anticipation no longer a factor, I’m looking forward to focusing on what’s happening, as opposed to what might happen later in the story.

As I wrote earlier in the summer, 28 Years Later made me sob, especially when it came to a certain dynamic that plays out throughout its narrative. However, I still think I missed some of the key moments early on in that particular plotline, as I was still trying to get my bearings straight from some wild stuff happening in the opening minutes. I honestly can’t wait to see what I missed.

I'm Totally Going To Revisit The Causeway Scene Multiple Times

28 Days Later gave us the jaw-dropping London setpiece, 28 Weeks Later gave us that harrowing opening sequence, and 28 Years Later came in strong with that out-of-this-world causeway chase scene where Jamie (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and Spike (Alfie Williams) are running for their lives to get back to safety. From both a visual and story standpoint, this is one of the movie’s best scenes and one I haven’t been able to stop thinking about since June.

It was wild watching the Alpha infected running as he chased the father and son duo under an enchanting night’s sky, especially as the massive predator got closer and closer to the pair. I can’t wait to experience that again, but I also can’t wait to go back and watch multiple times and focus on each of the characters to take it all into perspective. In a movie with countless great scenes, this one is near the top.

I Also Can't Wait To Go Back And Compare The Opening And Closing Scenes

When it comes to great opening scenes that set a chaotic tone for a movie, 28 Years Later is in a class of its own. That 10-minute stretch as things get started is nothing short of masterful, even if it takes us the better part of two hours to see how it fits into the rest of the story. That said, I can’t wait to go back and compare the two scenes featuring Jimmy (Rocco Haynes as the young version and Jack O’Connell as the older, crazier depiction) and see if there are any clues to how he ended up being so unhinged.

Yeah, there are the subtle and twisted pop culture references that explain his look, but I can’t wait to revisit some of his character’s interactions with others before the world went to shite and see if they mean anything. Plus, it’s going to be fun just to watch Jack O’Connell be an absolute madman again.

With 28 Years: The Bone Temple Months Away, I'm Going To Need A Refresher

Another big reason I’m excited to revisit the film is the fact that its sequel, The Bone Temple, will be hitting the big screen just as the 2026 movie schedule is getting started. With only a few months before its release, I’m going to need a refresher (or maybe a few with one now and one early next year) so I’m fully prepared to learn more about Ralph Fiennes’ mysterious Dr. Ian Kelson.

Everything I’ve seen and read about the movie, including The Bone Temple’s explosive trailer, has me excited for what’s to come. What’s going to happen with Spike now that he’s in with Sir Jimmy Crystal’s gang? What kind of discovery will Dr. Kelson make? What’s that Alpha up to? We’ll know soon enough.

With only a few days before 28 Years Later joins the list of great horror movies streaming on Netflix, it won’t be long before I’m back in England going on a daring and deadly adventure with several of the most interesting characters of the year.