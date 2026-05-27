I’ve Never Seen A Movie Like Backrooms. See Some Critics Try To Review It
Explaining this movie is probably harder than anything I've done in this biz.
Last night, I was able to dip into a screening for A24’s upcoming new creepypasta-adjacent movie Backrooms. I’m not the person reviewing the film, and quite frankly, I’m glad of it, as it’s almost an impossible movie to explain. That hasn’t stopped reviews from coming down the pipeline, however, and I appreciate how hard everyone is trying to explain an unexplainable movie.
Let's dive in, shall we?
First Up: Let's Try Explaining The Unexplainable
Listen, it's not easy to even find text from reviewers that really sort of illuminates how bizarre Kane Parsons' new movie is. Here’s a good college try from Deadline’s Pete Hammond, who absolutely did his best to give us some sort of frame of reference for Backrooms.
I see some of these references in there, but Backrooms, to me, has so much going on, and is a heck of a lot more undefinable. Indiewire’s Ryan Lattanzio gave it more of a Haunted Mansion bent in his review. IE: "Is this haunted room actually, stretching, or is it your imagination?" Honestly for me, this may be the most apt of what I've read.
THR really tries to give context to what you’ll be watching when this 2026 movie release hits theaters this weekend, but while this quote reads like the movie makes some really meaningful points, that's not what I necessarily got out of the film.
Yet, that doesn't mean I took away nothing from the film. I'm still mulling over what I watched hours later. It's all I want to talk about.
One Certain Truth About Backrooms?
What I can tell you for sure is that Chiwetel Ejiofer and Renate Reinsve are absolutely fabulous in this movie. There’s a couple of scenes where they bounce psychological ideas off of one another that are so absolutely entrancing, I forgot for a second I was watching an upcoming horror film.
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The Guardian and other outlets all point this out, too. The Wrap calls them "brilliant performers," so no matter how Backrooms ends up making you feel by the time you get to the closing credits, it’s likely we will all be on the same page about the acting performances, at least.
All in all, not every reviewer is as sure you’ll be as “obsessed” with The Backrooms as you may have been with the recent Obsession release (CinemaBlend's roundup), but you will doubtless be interested in talking about what you just watched. So buckle up, because if you’re planning to see this one, you are in for an absolutely wild time.
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
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