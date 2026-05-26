I Can’t Stop Thinking About This Aspect Of The Michael Movie

What draws me to a captivating biopic (which there are many) is its ability to make me look at an artist in a new way. It’s the film’s capacity to make me feel like I understand the person now. I felt that way after watching Michael.

Obviously, these movies are filtered through the lens of the filmmaking team behind them, so they can’t possibly fully capture the truth of someone’s life. That’s why the criticism about Michael excluding important details is valid, but these things will likely be addressed in the next movie. Therefore, I viewed the film less as an all-encompassing look at Michael Jackson’s life and more as a movie about the journey of an artist.

Warning: Michael spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

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(Image credit: Lionsgate)

The Film Emphasizes How Big It Was For Him To Succeed As A Black Musician At The Time

One of the most important scenes in Michael shows Michael Jackson (Jaafar Jackson) demanding that MTV play his videos. At first, Walter Yetnikoff (Mike Myers), president of CBS Records, is hesitant to put Michael’s videos on MTV. That was not how things worked at the time. Black artists weren’t shown on MTV. Michael and his attorney, John Branca (Miles Teller), get their request

It helps him and the network. This scene acts as a reminder of how hard it was for Black artists to receive the same amount of attention and respect. It also emphasizes how Michael was a revolutionary artist of his time. He paved the way for other Black artists.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

It Shows How Being Different Helped And Hurt His Life

Michael is shown as a bit of an odd person. Something many great music biopics highlight is that the subject doesn’t think and behave like an average person. They are musical geniuses, and that makes them fascinating. It’s their uniqueness that transforms them into brilliant creatives, but it also sometimes makes them outcasts.

Michael shows that the “Billie Jean” singer doesn’t really have a childhood. The other children treat him differently because of his early fame. As an adult, he doesn’t have many friends besides his family. Michael is a sensational musician because he doesn’t think or operate like others.

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What makes him a well-respected and celebrated artist doesn’t translate to much success in his personal life. Many highly successful artists probably deal with the same things: feelings of isolation, loneliness, and misunderstanding. We have already seen many biopics showcase these themes, but it doesn’t make them any less impactful.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

The Film Encourages People To Not Follow The Traditional Path

It’s part of human nature to want to find people who understand and appreciate you. It’s a lonely feeling when you’re meant to walk the world alone. Therefore, many conform to society standards. They don’t want to stand out or be too different. This could lead to rejection. Michael shows the pop artist not finding many individuals who get him, but he becomes globally adored. That can’t replace the feeling of belonging, but it can make people feel important enough to continue to create.

It shows them that they matter to this world. Michael may make struggling artists see that they’re capable of greatness if they stay true to themselves. The people meant to find them will, whether that’s a tribe of individuals, fans, or a single person who adores someone without limits and conditions.

Michael was one of the must-see upcoming music biopics, and it delivered. Now we want a Janet Jackson movie after the Michael sequel. We need more of the Jacksons’ stories.

Catch the box office smash Michael at a theater near you.