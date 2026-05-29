Pressure Reviews Are Here, And A Story About A Weather Forecast Has Never Sounded So Intense
Brendan Fraser and Andrew Scott star in the D-Day drama.
There have been a lot of great war movies over the years, but few of them star a meteorologist as one of their main characters. Pressure, which hits the 2026 movie calendar on May 29 — about a week ahead of the 82nd anniversary of D-Day — stars Andrew Scott as meteorologist James Stagg and Brendan Fraser as Dwight D. Eisenhower in a historical drama about the 72 hours preceding a day that lives in infamy. So what are the reviews saying?
Pressure is an adaptation of a stage play by David Haig, who serves as a co-writer on the movie’s screenplay along with director Anthony Maras. The war drama is receiving high marks ahead of its release. Frank Scheck of THR says in his Pressure review that Andrew Scott gives an award-worthy performance in a movie that lives up to its name. Who knew weather forecasting could make for such an effective "edge-of-your-seat thriller"? The critic writes:
Nell Minow of RogerEbert rates the movie 3.5 out of 4 stars, calling it a tense and powerful drama that’s serious in the best sense of the term. It’s sobering to see a depiction of these real events, with those involved tasked with making the most dire of decisions and facing problems with honor, intelligence and courage. Minow continues:
Pete Hammond of Deadline says if you think you know everything there is to know about D-Day, think again. If you think knowing the outcome of the events of June 6, 1944, precludes you from needing to see Pressure, think again. This story of how a weather forecast changed the history of the world keeps the suspense at a surprisingly high level, Hammond writes:
Jim Vejvoda of IGN rates it a “Great” 8 out of 10, saying “history’s most important weather forecast makes for a surprisingly engrossing film.” The critic’s review reads:
While many critics are praising Andrew Scott as James Stagg, Brendan Fraser is getting some pushback for his portrayal of future President Eisenhower. Alison Foreman of IndieWire gives the film a C, calling it “a regrettable swing-and-miss” for Fraser. Foreman praises the cinematography, the “immaculate” costuming and production design but says “the acting and writing duke it out for the title of Bigger Disappointment.” The critic concludes:
The movie is opening to an 84% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, so it seems this “untold true story of D-Day” is connecting with people. If you’re excited to buy your ticket to Pressure, your wait is over. The movie is in theaters now, as of May 29.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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