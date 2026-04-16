Normal Reviews Are Here, And Critics Have Thoughts About Bob Odenkirk’s Latest ‘Blood-Soaked Shoot ‘Em Up’
The comic actor stays in the action lane.
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Bob Odenkirk’s well-established career as a comic actor has seen quite the pivot over the past five years or so, since he starred as former assassin Hutch Mansell in the action flicks Nobody and Nobody 2. For his next movie, Normal, Odenkirk is continuing with the genre, playing the interim sheriff of the titular small town in Minnesota, who stumbles on a larger conspiracy while responding to a bank robbery. Normal reviews are here ahead of its April 17 release on the 2026 movie calendar, so what are critics saying?
Henry Winkler stars alongside Bob Odenkirk as the mayor, with Lena Headey, Jess McLeod, Brendan Fletcher and others co-starring. Siddhant Adlakha of IGN says Normal doesn’t quite stick the landing, but Odenkirk’s Ulysses is an interesting enough character with his murky past and attempts at uncomplicated heroism, which makes this flick a “worthwhile romp.” Adlakha gives it a “Good” 7 out of 10, writing:
Travis Hopson of Punch Drunk Critics rates it 3.5 out of 5 stars, saying the movie isn’t as slick as John Wick and it a lot sillier, “bristling with a Hot Fuzz-esque” energy that perfectly suits Bob Odenkirk. Hopson says in his Normal review that the Better Call Saul actor has completely won him over as an action star. The critic continues:Article continues below
Kristy Puchko of Mashable appreciates how Normal includes real-world issues like gun violence, the ostracization of trans people and economic devastation, not to get preachy but to ground a movie that’s otherwise full of bonkers moments. Bob Odenkirk is perfect for the role, as the critic writes:
Fred Topel of UPI says Normal may not hold up to scrutiny, but watching Bob Odenkirk take on an entire town makes for an enjoyable 90 minutes as we wait for bigger upcoming action movies to come this year. Topel says:
Katie Rife of IndieWire gives it a B-, writing that it’s unclear if Normal is intentionally parodying action-hero clichés with its earnest dialogue. The movie is a mixed bag in that way, especially as the novelty of seeing Bob Odenkirk do action has worn off. What’s more, the title Normal is way too similar to Nobody and evokes the same sense of averageness. Still, the action is “consistently pummeling,” Rife says, writing:
It sounds like there’s a lot of comedy and action to be found in Bob Odenkirk’s latest foray into the genre. Critics have given it mostly positive reviews, leading to a 77% Rotten Tomatoes score, so if you want to see his followup to the Nobody films (some of Odenkirk’s best work), you can check out Normal in theaters starting Friday, April 17.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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