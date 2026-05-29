Prince Henry’s Look Will Have One Obvious Change In Red, White and Royal Blue's Sequel, According To Nicholas Galitzine

Right now, lots of eyes are on Nicholas Galitzine because we’re about to see him play He-Man in Masters of the Universe. However, some of his other fans (like me) are also highly anticipating seeing him back as Prince Henry in the Red, White and Royal Blue sequel . Although when he comes back on screen as the beloved royal in that romance, he’s going to look a bit different, and that’s because of his blockbuster on the 2026 movie schedule .

When CinemaBlend’s Jeff McCobb spoke to Galitzine about Masters of the Universe, he also asked if Henry would be a little bulkier in Red, White and Royal Wedding since it was filmed after he played He-Man. In response, the actor said:

Yeah, I mean, I didn't make too much of a habit of going to the monitor, so I guess I will also see when the movie comes out or when I see the movie. But I've obviously not returned to the same form as I did prior to He-Man. I mean, I managed to lose a lot of the size, but some of the frame is still kind of remained. So yes, I guess Henry will have hit the gym a little bit in the hiatus between seeing him last.

This all makes a whole lot of sense to me. Nicholas Galitzine bulked up big time for Masters of the Universe. He’s previously said that getting in shape for this movie was “the hardest thing [he’s] ever done," and he has been clear that this process wasn’t for the faint of heart and that it took a very long time. However, it paid off, as the film’s director, Travis Knight, told EW his leading man didn’t just get in shape, he looked “like a totally different dude” after going through this process.

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Plus, to top it all off, Masters of the Universe’s first reactions have been solid, showing that this was all worth it. However, this commitment to bulking up and his transformation will impact other projects.

Specifically, with Red, White and Royal Wedding, which is a sequel to the romance Red, White and Royal Blue, Galitzine will be returning to a character he played three years ago. While he’s always been in shape, Prince Henry was by no means bulky. So, as the actor who plays him said, the next time we see this royal, he’ll look like he’s spent a bit more time at the gym than he did during the early days of his relationship with Alex.

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For context, Red, White and Royal Wedding went into production in January this year, and it wrapped in March. Masters of the Universe wrapped up its production in June of 2025, per Galitzine’s Instagram . So, he had some time to get out of He-Man shape. However, as the actor told us, the frame he developed while playing this character did stick around.

Now, to see Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, you can catch Masters of the Universe in theaters on June 5. Meanwhile, we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see this slightly more jacked version of Prince Henry, because Red, White and Royal Wedding does not have a release date yet. However, you can go back and see the actor as a royal and before he was He-Man, by streaming Red, White and Royal Blue with an Amazon Prime subscription .