Critics Have Seen Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice, And They Have Thoughts On The ‘Defiantly Out Of The Box’ Time Travel Comedy
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Of all the upcoming action movies headed our way in the coming months, I can safely say that Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice is the only one that, after first watching the trailer, I said, “Wait, what is this movie about?” It seems Mike and Nick are in love with the same woman — Alice, naturally — which seems pretty straightforward until you throw in the time travel. Critics screened the movie before it hit the 2026 movie calendar, and they’re here to help us sort through it.
The cast is promising, starring James Marsden as Mike, Vince Vaughn as Nick and Eiza González as Alice. Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice’s supporting cast is equally as stellar, according to Kristy Puchko of Mashable, especially Ben Schwartz, but also Keith David, Jimmy Tatro, Emily Hampshire, Stephen Root and more. The critic calls this “defiantly outside the box” adventure a “must-see crowd-pleaser,” writing:
RogerEbert’s Brian Tallerico rates the movie 3 out of 4 stars, loving how BenDavid Grabinski pushes back against the sanding down of streaming originals. Vince Vaughn, meanwhile, does his best work in years in the dual roles of Nick and “Future Nick,” who travels back in time to right a wrong he committed against Mike. The critic writes:Article continues below
Brian Truitt of USA TODAY also gives Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice 3 stars out of 4, writing that it doesn’t quite make the most of its time-travel premise but can be forgiven because it delivers a unique story, colorful personalities and a sneakily heartwarming message. Truitt continues:
Germain Lussier of Gizmodo says there’s “so much hilarious randomness” in Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice that you can’t help but “bask in that glorious excess and passion.” The movie gives off vibes of, “Let’s do this just because it’s cool and fun,” Lussier writes, and while he says it all probably shouldn’t work, it very, very much does. The critic says:
Jesse Hassenger of AV Club, meanwhile, doesn’t share the above opinions, giving the movie a C- and calling it a “strenuous misfire.” The critic gives Vince Vaughn credit for imparting genuine pathos into his “future” character, but overall, the time travel element of the movie seems to be just for marketing purposes. Hassenger explains:
Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice sounds like a bizarre and fun time, given what the critics are saying (the title alone indicates some silliness is afoot). It’s garnered a 74% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, and if this sounds like a good way to spend 107 minutes, the time-travel gangster flick is available to stream now with a Hulu subscription.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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