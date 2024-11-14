After Shadow, Sonic 3 Will Introduce Yet Another Video Game Character, And I’ve Got Some Ideas

While the genre has had a checkered past, movies based on video games have been doing well lately. Jeff Fowler's Sonic the Hedgehog (which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription), is considered one of the best video game movies, and it's already grown into a full-blown franchise. The ending of Sonic 2 teased the arrival of Shadow the Hedgehog, and Fowler teased the third film will introduce yet another beloved video game character. And I’ve definitely got some Ideas.

The credits sene of the first Sonic movie bought Tails into the fray, with the sequel featuring Knuckles, who would get his own TV show on Paramount. What we know about Sonic 3 is limited, but it seems that the same thing will happen in the threequel. While speaking with EW about the threequel, Jeff Fowler confirmed that more characters from the games are coming, saying:

It’s fun to see the fan debates online about who’s coming up next, who’s going to be teased at the end of the film. We have a lot of the same conversations. We’ve all got our favorites on the filmmaking side, and we’re all making great cases for ‘it should be this one or that one.’ It is fun to keep that anticipation. This movie is no different in terms of teasing new characters.

Well, that's exciting. It sounds like the Sonic franchise has a format that's working, and Fowler and company aren't going to deviate anytime soon. And as such, we should expect another cliffhanger/credits scene that features a Sonic video game character that'll actor into the fourth movie. As a reminder, check out the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer below:

So now that we know more Sonic characters are coming, who might Jeff Fowler be alluding to? As a gamer myself, I'm personally hoping to see the inclusion of fan favorite characters like Amy the Hedgehog and/or Rogue the Bat. After all, none of the franchise's female characters have been brought in on the fun!

Amy has a long history in the games, and is typically Sonic's number one fan girl. She's also totally in love with the blue hero, although those feelings are unrequited. I'd love to see Amy's signature hammer make it into combat as well.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Rogue the Bat debuted in Sonic Adventure 2, which is the basis for the third Sonic movie. While initially introduced as a villain and treasure hunter, she was later revealed to be a soy who was a mole getting close to the bad guys. It would be fun to see this dynamic play out on the big screen, and she's another very popular character from the franchise's lore.

All will be revealed when Sonic the Hedgehog 3 hits theaters on December 20th. While we wait and debate, check the 2025 movie release dates.