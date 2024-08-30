After Sigourney Weaver's Alien Return Comments, I Think It's Time To Resurrect Neil Blomkamp's Awesome Sequel Idea
Game over? More like game on!
The 2024 movies released so far have been a reminder that some franchises have staying power for a reason. Thanks to co-writer/director Fede Álvarez’s Alien: Romulus, the world has now been reminded of the impact that the Alien movie timeline has had on people, and that even includes the prequels.
Everyone seems to be talking about the landmark sci-fi series, including Sigourney Weaver, who has made some exciting comments about a potential return. With those sentiments in mind, I think it’s time to revive Neill Blomkamp’s awesome sequel pitch, commonly known as Alien 5. I’m not saying that without a proper list of reasons, as this is one of those ideas that needs to be carefully considered.
Sigourney Weaver’s Hopeful Comments On A Potential Alien Return
This journey of renewed hope begins through reporting out of the Venice Film Festival, as Deadline recently sat down with the OG Alien star. Discussing Ms. Weaver’s career almost always winds up including some sort of discussion surrounding Ellen Ripley’s origin story and what she thinks about the franchise's current era.
However, this response to the question of whether or not the sci-fi icon coil return to the fold is what sparked my excitement. Here’s what Sigourney Weaver said about a hypothetical legacy-quel:
Some may think that this is a pretty standard answer that someone with Weaver’s stature would issue. However, given Sigourney Weaver’s previous Alien comments seemingly putting those hopes in an unending cryo-sleep, encountering this new turn in the tale means quite a bit. That sort of news certainly couldn’t have come at a better time thanks to current events once again placing the Alien franchise firmly in people’s minds.
Alien: Romulus Has People Fired Up About The Franchise Again
While Alien: Romulus’ second weekend box office saw a dip in its domestic fortunes, the movie has so far grossed an estimated $229 million worldwide. Now we all know that typical Hollywood accounting prevents us from knowing the magic number 20th Century Studios execs want to hit before considering the film a hit. But with that in mind, the estimated $80 million budget paints quite a nice picture, as the movie has almost made three times that estimated spend.
People are fired up about the discourse surrounding Romulus, with debates surrounding the movie still raging at this moment. It seems to be positive on the whole, so with people interested in more Alien stories, and if that concept includes Sigourney Weaver’s return, you can bet that the buzz would be undeniably loud.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Neill Blomkamp’s Awesome Alien 5 Concept Is Still Intriguing
We really did miss out when Neill Blomkamp’s Alien 5 was cancelled, and I say this with the full admission that I love Ridley Scott’s Alien prequels. I get that priorities had to be kept in mind, and the Gladiator director wasn’t done with that world just yet. But looking back on the details of Blomkamp’s Alien 3 and Alien: Resurrection friendly pitch, the post-Romulus climate makes this potential continuation even more exciting.
Just as Alien: Romulus celebrated every movie in the canon, District 9’s mastermind was looking to do justice by both Ripley and Hicks (Michael Biehn). With early plot details and concept art showing the Aliens warriors reunited and ready to kick some Xenomorph ass once again, you can’t tell me that people don’t still want this to happen. It's a point that only becomes more relevant when reflecting on how this story had the approval of both Sigourney Weaver, and another party key to Aliens’ success.
Both Sigourney Weaver And James Cameron Loved Alien 5’s Pitch
Getting Sigourney Weaver on board with Alien 5 already feels like a coup on its own. However, having Avatar director James Cameron also approving this current defunct project should have been the push it needed to stay alive. Weaver’s 2018 remarks confirmed Cameron’s approval of Neill Blomkamp’s developing legacy-quel, which is something that means a lot coming from the person who sold an Alien sequel with clever punctuation.
While there is a caveat that James Cameron also approved of the idea that eventually became the extremely divisive Terminator: Dark Fate, that shouldn’t scare people off completely. If there’s any voice in this conversation that should ring out the loudest, it’s Sigourney Weaver’s, as she’s lived with the character through four films spanning across several decades.
It’s that sentiment that I want to leave you all with, because while I really want this Alien 5 pitch to come to fruition, I’m also ok with leaving Ellen Ripley where she lies. Returning to Ms. Weaver’s latest say on the matter, here’s how she balances out that enthusiasm previously expressed:
Could an Ellen Ripley-starring Alien 5 be amazing, especially with Neill Blomkamp at the helm? I still believe the answer to that question is a hale and hearty “Yes.” But should we push the subject just to make it happen? No. Should Blomkamp and Sigourney Weaver meet again, and agree with a concept to move forward, it should absolutely be allowed to move forward.
As we’ve seen in light of the success of Prey, the Predator franchise clearly has room for a potential direct sequel, as well as a spinoff that jumps into another corner of that story. So let’s not think that Alien: Romulus’ success should spoil the hypothetical resurrection of Alien 5.
If this whole rundown has you as excited as I am to dive back into the world of Ellen Ripley, and the rest of the history of strong female leads in the Alien franchise, it’s as easy as hitting up your Hulu subscription! Or, if you haven’t caught Fede Álvarez’s latest shocker, Alien: Romulus is still in theaters, ready to hear you scream.
Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.