After Sigourney Weaver's Alien Return Comments, I Think It's Time To Resurrect Neil Blomkamp's Awesome Sequel Idea

The 2024 movies released so far have been a reminder that some franchises have staying power for a reason. Thanks to co-writer/director Fede Álvarez’s Alien: Romulus, the world has now been reminded of the impact that the Alien movie timeline has had on people, and that even includes the prequels.

Everyone seems to be talking about the landmark sci-fi series, including Sigourney Weaver, who has made some exciting comments about a potential return. With those sentiments in mind, I think it’s time to revive Neill Blomkamp’s awesome sequel pitch, commonly known as Alien 5. I’m not saying that without a proper list of reasons, as this is one of those ideas that needs to be carefully considered.

This journey of renewed hope begins through reporting out of the Venice Film Festival, as Deadline recently sat down with the OG Alien star. Discussing Ms. Weaver’s career almost always winds up including some sort of discussion surrounding Ellen Ripley’s origin story and what she thinks about the franchise's current era.

However, this response to the question of whether or not the sci-fi icon coil return to the fold is what sparked my excitement. Here’s what Sigourney Weaver said about a hypothetical legacy-quel:

I feel like she’s never far away from me, but on the other hand I have yet to read a script that said ‘you have got to do this.’ … How much does the public really need or want another Ripley movie? I don’t really sit around and think about it, but if it came up, I would consider it. It has come up a bunch of times, but I’m also busy doing other things.

Some may think that this is a pretty standard answer that someone with Weaver’s stature would issue. However, given Sigourney Weaver’s previous Alien comments seemingly putting those hopes in an unending cryo-sleep, encountering this new turn in the tale means quite a bit. That sort of news certainly couldn’t have come at a better time thanks to current events once again placing the Alien franchise firmly in people’s minds.

Alien: Romulus Has People Fired Up About The Franchise Again

While Alien: Romulus’ second weekend box office saw a dip in its domestic fortunes, the movie has so far grossed an estimated $229 million worldwide. Now we all know that typical Hollywood accounting prevents us from knowing the magic number 20th Century Studios execs want to hit before considering the film a hit. But with that in mind, the estimated $80 million budget paints quite a nice picture, as the movie has almost made three times that estimated spend.

People are fired up about the discourse surrounding Romulus, with debates surrounding the movie still raging at this moment. It seems to be positive on the whole, so with people interested in more Alien stories, and if that concept includes Sigourney Weaver’s return, you can bet that the buzz would be undeniably loud.

Neill Blomkamp’s Awesome Alien 5 Concept Is Still Intriguing

We really did miss out when Neill Blomkamp’s Alien 5 was cancelled, and I say this with the full admission that I love Ridley Scott’s Alien prequels. I get that priorities had to be kept in mind, and the Gladiator director wasn’t done with that world just yet. But looking back on the details of Blomkamp’s Alien 3 and Alien: Resurrection friendly pitch , the post-Romulus climate makes this potential continuation even more exciting.

Just as Alien: Romulus celebrated every movie in the canon, District 9’s mastermind was looking to do justice by both Ripley and Hicks (Michael Biehn). With early plot details and concept art showing the Aliens warriors reunited and ready to kick some Xenomorph ass once again, you can’t tell me that people don’t still want this to happen. It's a point that only becomes more relevant when reflecting on how this story had the approval of both Sigourney Weaver, and another party key to Aliens’ success.

Both Sigourney Weaver And James Cameron Loved Alien 5’s Pitch

Getting Sigourney Weaver on board with Alien 5 already feels like a coup on its own. However, having Avatar director James Cameron also approving this current defunct project should have been the push it needed to stay alive. Weaver’s 2018 remarks confirmed Cameron’s approval of Neill Blomkamp’s developing legacy-quel, which is something that means a lot coming from the person who sold an Alien sequel with clever punctuation .

While there is a caveat that James Cameron also approved of the idea that eventually became the extremely divisive Terminator: Dark Fate, that shouldn’t scare people off completely. If there’s any voice in this conversation that should ring out the loudest, it’s Sigourney Weaver’s, as she’s lived with the character through four films spanning across several decades.

It’s that sentiment that I want to leave you all with, because while I really want this Alien 5 pitch to come to fruition, I’m also ok with leaving Ellen Ripley where she lies. Returning to Ms. Weaver’s latest say on the matter, here’s how she balances out that enthusiasm previously expressed:

…for me, she is in this other dimension, safe from the Alien for the time being. I don’t really think about it, but you know, it’s not completely impossible, and certainly a lot of good filmmakers are inspired by the material. … Ripley has earned her rest.

Could an Ellen Ripley-starring Alien 5 be amazing, especially with Neill Blomkamp at the helm? I still believe the answer to that question is a hale and hearty “Yes.” But should we push the subject just to make it happen? No. Should Blomkamp and Sigourney Weaver meet again, and agree with a concept to move forward, it should absolutely be allowed to move forward.

As we’ve seen in light of the success of Prey, the Predator franchise clearly has room for a potential direct sequel, as well as a spinoff that jumps into another corner of that story. So let’s not think that Alien: Romulus’ success should spoil the hypothetical resurrection of Alien 5.