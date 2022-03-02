After Spoofing Bond, Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Is Taking Aim At The Batman

Everyone’s favorite blue hedgehog is back at it. After taking shots at superspy James Bond , Sonic the Hedgehog has returned to lampoon another famous movie hero. This time, it’s Robert Pattinson’s The Batman.

Ahead of the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the movie took the chance to poke fun at The Batman. Check out the fun message below:

Riddle me this, riddle me that, who’s afraid of the big Blue Justice? pic.twitter.com/I7RtbNhzB2March 2, 2022 See more

The video begins with a Batman-inspired voiceover, courtesy of Sonic himself, which rattles off his many monikers (‘Vengeance,’ ‘The Spiky Supernova,’ etc.) before settling on his official title: Blue Justice. The references to Gotham City's protector don’t end there: the video’s caption is a sly hint to the Riddler, a famous Batman villain that Paul Dano will bring to life in The Batman (and that Jim Carrey played in Batman Forever). James Marsden even accuses Sonic of “pretending to be Batman,” although Sonic swiftly corrects him (dude, it’s Blue Justice).

Of course, the Batman-related puns are just a lead-in to the speedy hijinks that rapidly ensue, as the video is a rip-roaring trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 that gives fans a sneak preview of what to expect. Fans are treated to glimpses of Idris Elba’s Knuckles the Echidna , who goes up against Sonic in an epic battle, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey’s Tails the Fox (fun fact: she’s the only cast member from the video games to lend her voice to the live-action films).

The trailer also features the return of Jim Carrey as the dastardly Dr. “Eggman” Robotnik, who provided the main conflict in the initial installment. It will be interesting to see how the writers handle Jim Carrey’s reemergence, considering that the first film ended with Eggman being magically exiled to a planet of mushrooms. As he began shaving his head to adopt the character’s signature look, he vowed to get revenge against the titular blue hedgehog. Spoiler alert: he somehow makes it back to Earth, and he’s not happy.

In addition to Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, and Eggman, the film will feature the return of several characters from the first movie, including Tom (James Marsden), Maddie (Tika Sumpter), and Agent Stone (Lee Majdoub). Sonic stayed in the town of Green Hills with Tom and Maddie, but, as the post-credits scene from Sonic the Hedgehog made clear, there’s going to be trouble in paradise. Dr. Robotnik is reportedly on the hunt to find the Master Emerald, an Easter egg from the video games that fans are sure to spot. Will Sonic/Blue Justice save the day? We’ll have to catch the film to find out.