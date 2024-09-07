After Watching The Bikeriders, I'm Convinced Austin Butler Is Perfect For Michael Mann's Heat 2

I finally got around to watching The Bikeriders, one of the 2024 movies I missed on the big screen over the summer, and I was blown away by Austin Butler’s performance especially. While watching the movie, which chronicles a Chicago motorcycle club in the ‘60s and ‘70s, I couldn’t stop thinking about Butler and all those rumors about him being eyed for Michael Mann’s Heat 2 , the long-awaited sequel to one of the best ‘90s movies .

I’ve long thought that Butler, who has given some commanding performances in the likes of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Elvis, and Dune Part 2 in recent years, would be perfect for the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation , and after watching The Bikeriders, I’m convinced he’s perfect for Heat 2, especially considering who he’s rumored to be playing.

Oh, and before we get started, there are going to be some massive spoilers for both The Bikeriders and Heat throughout. That said, let’s get started!

Austin Butler Has Long Been Rumored To Take Over Val Kilmer's Part In Heat 2

When Heat 2 eventually comes out, it will serve as both a prequel and sequel to one of the best heist films of all time . That means younger versions of characters like Rober De Niro’s Neil McCauley and Val Kilmer’s Chris Shiherlis are going to need to be cast. I could go on an on about all those Adam Driver rumors , but for the sake of this story, I’ll just focus on Austin Butler reportedly being the top choice for Shiherlis in his younger days.

Throughout much of 2024, outlets like Deadline have reported that the Golden Globe winner is being eyed for the part, and those reports were given some credibility when footage of Butler going through weapons training (via GamesRadar ) surfaced a few months ago. However, the actor has gone to great lengths to avoid giving a straight answer, as seen during an interview conducted by CinemaBlend’s Mike Reyes ahead of The Bikeriders’ release.

I’m not going to say it’s a sure thing that Butler will be playing Shiherlis in Heat 2, because you know how those things go, but I still think it’s a real possibility.

Benny And Chris Shiherlis Feel Like They Were Cut From The Same Cloth

There are so many parallels between Benny and Chris Shiherlis, it’s not even funny. While watching The Bikeriders I honestly kept wondering if they were based on the same guy, because it feels like they were cut from the same cloth. Like kindred spirits or something like that.

On the surface, both characters are objectively handsome men with their dirty blonde hair and rugged yet innocent appearances. They walk, talk, and almost act the same as they go about their lives with their respective gangs – the McCauley crew from Heat, the Vandals in The Bikeriders – and I think these similar appearances, body language, and physicality make Butler perfect to take over the role.

At the same time, Benny and Chris’ stories have a lot of parallels that add so much to the comparison. Both are the most trusted men in their respective gangs, both find themselves being torn in multiple directions, and both go through a crisis of faith between the start and finish of their stories.

I Loved How Well Austin Butler Was Able To Pull Off A Tortured And Conflicted Character In Bikeriders

One thing that I’ve noticed about Butler in the past is that he can pull off tortured and conflicted characters really, really well. This is especially true for his portrayal of Benny in The Bikeriders. While other members of the Vandals have a devil-may-care attitude and seem to having nothing on their minds besides booze, drugs, fights, and women, it’s a different story when you look into Benny’s eyes.

Here’s a man fighting a battle of fight or flight every single day of his life, and at multiple times throughout the movie, he straight up disappears because of it all. The vulnerability of his performance has me hoping he’s officially cast in Heat 2, because that richness would be perfect for Chris Shiherlis.

He Also Had This Explosive Energy, Which Would Be Perfect For A Young Chris Shiherlis

From the first time I saw the first Bikeriders trailer , I had a feeling the movie was going to have some explosive scenes. Though the movie is more vibes than plot, as we pointed out in our official review , there are some great moments where characters show off some wild energy, specifically Austin Butler’s Benny.

There’s one scene in particular (though revisited multiple times) in the movie where Benny refuses to remove his “colors” (his Vandals patch) at a bar and then gets the shit kicked out of him by two goons. I swear I saw shades of a young Chris Shiherlis when Benny pulls out the knife and slashes one of his attackers after fighting them in the street. It takes a lot to get the kid going, but when he does, he doesn’t mess around.

Austin Butler Has Proven He's A Dedicated Actor Who's Able To Lose Himself In A Performance

No two Austin Butler performances are alike, and that’s because the actor has a history of being able to lose himself in a performance. I mean, the internet gave the guy a lot of grief for his Elvis voice, especially after he kept using it long after production wrapped. However, that just shows me that he was so dedicated to his portrayal of the real-life figure that he fully submerged himself in the body, mind, and spirit of the King of Rock n Roll.

The same can be said about Dune Part 2 and The Bikeriders, two movies where he looked less like an actor playing sociopath and biker, respectively, and more like two characters come to life. Personally, I would love to see how Butler would lose himself in the famous Heat character if he, in fact, joins the prequel/sequel.

Even Before Watching Bikeriders, I Thought Austin Butler Had An Energy And Presence Similar To Val Kilmer's

Though The Bikeriders, and Austin Butler’s performance in it, has me excited for what could happen if he ends up joining the Heat 2 cast, I was making comparisons between the actor and Val Kilmer before I pressed play. Just like their famous characters, the two Hollywood stars have a similar presence in that they have some serious range when it comes to acting and seem to have a thirst for meaning and growth in their lives.

It will be interesting to see where Butler’s career takes him in the coming years, and what kind of roles he’ll take on next. He seems to be selective with his projects (five movies since 2019), and I think Heat 2 could take him to the next level.

Though Heat isn't currently streaming, you can check out The Bikeriders with a Peacock subscription if you haven’t already.