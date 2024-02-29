New The Bikeriders Trailer Starring Austin Butler And Tom Hardy Is A Scary And Thrilling Look Into Life In A Motorcycle Gang

Austin Butler is all lined up to have a monster 2024. His star has been on the rise for a while now – playing a would-be murderer in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood in 2019 and the titular role in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis from 2022 – but this year is set to be special. We've already seen him star in the acclaimed Apple TV+ miniseries Masters Of The Air, and he has been earning raves from critics for his performance as the psychopathic Feyd-Rautha in Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two. But if you think the awesomeness is stopping there, think again, as we are now just a few months away from the arrival of Jeff Nichols' The Bikeriders, and the new trailer for the hyped thriller just arrived online.

Based on the book of the same name by Danny Lyon, The Bikeriders is an immersion into the world of a motorcycle gang called The Vandals in the 1960s Midwest, and it follows the story of a group of members over the course of a decade. If what we see in this trailer is anything to go by, it should end up being one of the more thrilling movies that we end up seeing on the big screen this year, and with that excellent Rolling Stones song choice, the preview gives off an amazing Goodfellas vibe. In addition to Austin Butler, the film has a stellar cast that includes Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy, Michael Shannon, Damon Herriman, Boyd Holbrook, and The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus (who is looking absolutely wild). It's Jeff Nichols' first film since 2016 when he made both the sci-fi thriller Midnight Special and the "based on a true story" drama Loving.

The Bikeriders has had a strange ride on its way to theaters. After shooting in late 2022, the movie had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival last August, and it was all set to be released theatrically by 20th Century Studios in December. When it was unclear if the stars would be able to promote the release due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, however the title was taken off the release calendar, and it was eventually shopped to other distributors. Focus Features quickly jumped on the opportunity to release the film, and while 2023 was no longer an option on the table, it's now set to be one of this summer's most exciting titles hitting big screen.

Backed by a whole lot of great buzz, The Bikeriders will be heading to theaters everywhere on June 21 – a week after the release of Pixar's anticipated Inside Out 2 and the week before Kevin Costner's upcoming western epic Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1. For a deeper look into all of the features set to arrive on the big screen and on streaming services in the coming months, check out our 2024 Movie Release Calendar.