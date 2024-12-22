The Mummy Reboot Was Announced, And It Seems Like Every Fan Is Asking For The Exact Same Thing

When it comes to franchise reboots no one asked for , few spark as much passionate debate as The Mummy. News recently broke that Blumhouse and Atomic Monster are teaming up for a brand-new Mummy movie slated for 2026, and social media quickly erupted with reactions. A large portion of fans? They’re still mourning the absence of Brendan Fraser, whose swashbuckling take on Rick O’Connell in the 1999 classic not only defined the film but secured its status as one of the best movies of the '90s . While Blumhouse is promising a fresh and terrifying approach to the ancient Egyptian horror, fans are making one thing crystal clear: without the original Mummy cast, it’s just not the same.

The reboot’s announcement was met with a mix of excitement and skepticism. Lee Cronin, the director behind the bloody and critically acclaimed Evil Dead Rise in 2023, is at the project's helm. Cronin’s vision is set to dig deep into the franchise’s horror movie roots—a prospect that should excite genre enthusiasts.

However, for fans of the trio of Stephen Sommers-helmed action-comedy flicks, the pivot to straight horror feels like a far cry from what made The Mummy a beloved favorite. As one viral post on X (formerly Twitter) humorously illustrated with the perfect meme, this decision is not something they want to get behind:

Me looking at the remake of the mummy without Brendan Fraser in it pic.twitter.com/rhhqUHCMhqDecember 20, 2024

Brendan Fraser’s portrayal of the charismatic adventurer made him a defining figure of the late 1990s and early 2000s action-comedy landscape. Fans haven’t forgotten that charm—and many are now calling for the George of the Jungle star to return in a new installment of the franchise. Another viral post from @SeanTaj reads:

If Brendan Fraser is not returning for The Mummy movie from Blumhouse, then I really have no interest. The whole world wants to see him return for a 4th installment.

Others echoed this sentiment, with some clamoring for not just Fraser but also the return of Rachel Weisz and other cast members from the original trilogy. As @Pat_Kc perfectly summed it up:

The children yearn for a Brendan Fraser/Rachel Weisz Mummy sequel.

It’s not just nostalgia driving these sentiments—fans have a deep emotional connection to The Mummy trilogy. For many, those films struck the perfect balance between thrilling adventure, lighthearted humor, and dazzling spectacle, making them timeless classics–and what fans might not know is that a Mummy 4 almost happened . And with Fraser enjoying a major career resurgence in recent years (thanks to his Oscar-winning turn in The Whale ), the timing feels perfect for him to reprise his role.

The original Mummy trilogy has only grown in popularity over the years, which is why fans are vocal about a sequel to those movies. One reply from @UJStrikesBack went as far as listing out the dream reunion cast:

THIS. It should also have John Hannah, Shaun Parkes, Arnold Vosloo, Patricia Velásquez, and Oded Fehr back.

Another fan perfectly encapsulated the frustration many feel about Hollywood’s obsession with reboots. User @kiana_weisz shared their thoughts, writing:

Why does the film industry feel the need to keep remaking Mummy films when Rachel Weisz and Brendan Fraser are the most iconic couple in The Mummy’s history?!

Blumhouse’s version may be more terror-oriented than adventure-oriented, but as history shows, fans are drawn to the heart and humor Brendan Fraser and his co-stars brought to the series, and Hollywood may want to take note. For now, fans continue to make their voices heard.