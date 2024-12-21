A New Mummy Movie Is Coming, But I Really Need Brendan Fraser To Return

When it comes to upcoming horror movies , we’re about to see a ton of classic movie monsters return to the fold. From Nosferatu hitting theaters on Christmas to Universal’s new Wolf Man movie , there’s a lot to look forward to. But now it’s also been announced that another Mummy movie is on the way in 2026, and I can’t stop thinking about the Brendan Fraser movies .

Blumhouse Is Making A New The Mummy Movie

Lee Cronin, who previously did 2023’s Evil Dead Rise, is behind the next Mummy movie, per an announcement from Atomic Monster and Blumhouse, which are producing it. It has an April 17, 2026 release date, and Cronin had this to say about the project:

This will be unlike any Mummy movie you ever laid eyeballs on before. I'm digging deep into the earth to raise something very ancient and very frightening.

Cronin is penning the script for the new Mummy movie, as well as directing. He’ll have James Wan of The Conjuring movies and Jason Blum on his side as producers, along with his Evil Dead Rise producer John Keville. Other than that, we just have this Instagram teaser:

A post shared by Blumhouse (@blumhouse) A photo posted by on

I think it’s safe to say that the next The Mummy movie is going full horror. While the property has been around way longer than when Brendan Fraser gave off big movie star energy in the 1999 movie, that’s the next movie from the franchise I want instead.

I Think The Next Great Mummy Movie Needs Brendan Fraser

The Mummy movies go way back, from the 1932 Boris Karloff version to the 1959 one with Christopher Lee. Aside from The Mummy trilogy, there’s also the awful 2017 reboot with Tom Cruise that was supposed to help set up the Dark Universe . While I totally get that Hollywood feels that it needs to give the property another try, I would much rather see Brendan Fraser back as Rick O’Connell having a blast in a tomb somewhere than see a generic horror movie about a buried corpse from Egypt coming to life... again.

Over the years, Brendan Fraser has shared his interest in doing another movie from the franchise, and as fans, we’ve been hoping to see a fourth movie in the franchise resurrected . Here are Fraser’s latest comments about being in another sequel for The Mummy from 2023:

I'm not opposed to it. I don't know an actor who doesn't want a job. I don't think I've been this famous and unsalaried at the same time in my professional life, so sign me up. We've all got to start somewhere.

Of course, Fraser at the time was speaking from the standpoint of someone who’s surely been asked this for many years and has yet to see a script to show for it. The 2017 reboot really showed what not to do with the franchise (as director of the 1999 Stephen Sommers said he was even insulted by the remake ). Blumhouse's reputation with horror lately has been up and down, so while they could strike gold, I know what I'd prefer.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I think the sooner Hollywood realizes that The Mummy’s legend status currently comes from Brendan Fraser, the sooner they’ll have another hit from the franchise. But hey, maybe I’m totally wrong and Lee Cronin’s version will be amazing! We’ll keep you updated here on CinemaBlend.