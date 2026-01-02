Return To Silent Hill Is Adapting The Second Silent Hill Video Game. Here's Why I Both Love And Don't Love That Idea

There are so many video game adaptations coming out this year that it's hard for me to pick which one I'm most excited for.

Of course, there's Mortal Kombat II, which was delayed into this year, and Street Fighter, which I'm super pumped for. But, there's also The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which will undoubtedly be unique, and there's even going to be a new Resident Evil film! However, the one that I think a lot of people are forgetting is the one that is actually coming out the soonest, and that's Return to Silent Hill, which comes out later this month on January 23rd!

Not only that, but it's adapting the Silent Hill 2 video game, which is often considered the best game in the series. I both love and don't love this idea, though. I'll explain.

Why I Love It: Silent Hill 2 Is Arguably The Best Game In The Series

I already mentioned the upcoming Resident Evil reboot, but here's the thing about that series - There's no one distinct best video game in the franchise. Yes, many will point to RE4, but just as many people would likely point to either 2 or 7.

That said, when it comes to the Silent Hill series, I'm pretty sure it's unanimous that Silent Hill 2 is the best game in the series (though I disagree, and will get to that later). So, if ONE game in the franchise is going to be adapted, then it should be the most beloved game, no? And, this is why I love that they are taking this approach with the next movie, because SH2 is the best story to adapt.

It’s a story about a man named James Sunderland who receives a letter from his dead wife, Mary, to return to their “special place.” The tale is true psychological horror, and it arguably has the best twists in the series. So, it's great that they're adapting Silent Hill 2, right? Well…

Why I Don't Love It: Neither Of The Other Two Silent Hill Movies Truly Follow The First Game

Now, while I do really like the first Silent Hill movie (I even called it one of the best video game movies of all time), I’m a little upset that it seems like we’re getting a more direct film adaptation of Silent Hill 2, but neither the first Silent Hill movie nor Silent Hill: Revelation really adapted the first game.

I mean, yes, there are similarities in the first movie, but also a lot of differences, such as a new protagonist, and elements plucked straight out of Silent Hill 2, such as Pyramid Head, who wasn’t even in the first title. Inversely, Silent Hill: Revelation pulls loosely from the third game (Plus, it was just bad).

In this way, I kind of don’t love that we’re getting a closer adaptation to Silent Hill 2 in movie form, but the first Silent Hill game never really got that film treatment. So, it just kind of feels odd that we’re getting James Sunderland in a movie, but not Harry Mason from the first game. Just sayin’.

Why I Love It: This Might Be The First Chance To Get A Truly Great Silent Hill Film

Okay, so this might seem contradictory since I did just say that I consider the 2006 Silent Hill to be one of the best video game movies ever, but is that really saying much? When your direct competition is movies like Double Dragon, or the collection of “films” Uwe Boll gave us in the 2000s, then even if you were above competent, you’d stand above the rest.

However, 2023 marked a change for video game adaptations, and now that we’re finally getting what I’d consider “great” video game movies and TV shows, I think Return to Silent Hill might just be the first genuinely excellent Silent Hill movie, and not just a passable video game flick.

The source material for this movie is already so good that, really, all the director, Christopher Gans (who also did the 2006 Silent Hill movie), has to do is just make sure the story translates well to the screen with the acting and visuals. And that’s it. The story speaks for itself. However…

Why I Don't Love It: I'm Already Very Familiar With The Story Of SH2

The reason I admittedly liked the first Silent Hill movie (Which again, is going to contradict previous statements) is that it didn’t directly translate any one game in the series, but rather, was more of a hodgepodge of the franchise. I would actually like that for the new movie, too, since I know the story of Silent Hill 2 very well. I mean, pretty much any gamer who is into survival horror games knows the big twist in this game.

Which makes me kind of wary of this film, since if it’s just going to play the greatest hits of that title (and the trailers make it look like it might), then will I really be all that invested?

What made the first film cool was that it had the same atmosphere as the Silent Hill series, but it didn’t closely follow the same story. I like that because I didn’t know where the story was heading. But if this movie follows the plot of the second game closely, then it’s going to rob the film of its potency, which will suck. I WANT to like this movie, and for that to be the case, I don't want to know where it’s heading.

Why I Love It: If It Does Well, Then Perhaps We'll Get A Better Adaptation Of Silent Hill 3 Than The Last Silent Hill Film

I know I keep bouncing back and forth on this point, but I would actually like a closer adaptation of Silent Hill 3 in movie form. Because while the first Silent Hill film was good, I thought Silent Hill: Revelation was AWFUL. This is a shame, since the movie is mostly adapted from Silent Hill 3, which is my favorite Silent Hill game.

I honestly think if any game deserves justice, it's Silent Hill 3. Over the years, it's been overshadowed by the highly lauded second title, and if Return to Silent Hill is really good, then perhaps they will reflect on how great the story is in Silent Hill 3, and maybe do it justice this time in movie form.

I don't know. I guess my biggest hope is that this movie is a success, and then we get a remake of Silent Hill 3, just like we did with 2, and then get a movie. This Silent Hill fan can dream, can't he?

Why I Don't Love It: I'd Honestly Just Like A New Cinematic Entry In The Series

Lastly, even though I've wavered on whether I want them to take creative liberties or to stick closely to the games, ultimately, I would most appreciate it if we got a Silent Hill movie that had NO connection to any of the games whatsoever.

That's right, I'm talking about a brand new story that doesn't have any connection to the games, but still takes place in the world of Silent Hill. A good example of this would be something like P.T., or the most recent game, Silent Hill f. These were bold approaches to the idea of Silent Hill, and I'd love to see a movie do that, too.