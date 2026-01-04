As Mickey Rourke Launches GoFundMe To Reportedly Pay Bills, An Insider Drops Claims About His Lifestyle

For decades, Mickey Rourke has been one of Hollywood’s most unpredictable figures. From leading-man status in the ’80s, to a self-imposed exile from acting, to a remarkable career comeback with The Wrestler, Rourke’s life has rarely followed a straight line. Now, the actor is back in the headlines for a very different reason: a GoFundMe campaign that has raised eyebrows and sparked renewed conversation about his finances and lifestyle.

(Image credit: Dimension)

Mickey Rourke’s Team Launches GoFundMe

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the man who played the villain in in Iron Man 2 signed off on a GoFundMe campaign created to help him avoid eviction from his Los Angeles rental home. The fundraiser, titled “Support Mickey to Prevent Eviction,” was launched with the actor's “full permission” and claims he’s fallen behind $59,100 in rent. It frames the situation as urgent, telling fans he’s “at risk of being evicted” and that donations would help cover “immediate housing-related expenses” and provide stability while he tries to “get back on his feet.”

Reportedly, the GoFundMe is being run by Liya-Joelle Jones, who is described as a friend and a member of Rourke’s management team. Per the outlet, the veteran character actor reportedly received a three-day eviction notice on Dec. 18, after signing the lease in March 2025. The rent was initially $5,200 per month, then raised to $7,000.

The campaign itself doesn’t go into granular detail about his finances, but its existence has reignited long-standing conversations about Rourke’s controversial career choices, health issues and the lasting consequences of a famously turbulent life in and out of Hollywood.

(Image credit: Fox Searchlight)

Insider Claims Mickey Rourke Is Living “Paycheck-to-Paycheck”

A separate report from Daily Mail paints a far less surprising picture of how Mickey Rourke may have ended up in this position. According to the outlet, an insider described the actor’s current financial reality as unstable, arguing that it’s the long-term result of decades of excess rather than a sudden collapse. The source close to the situation put it:

Mickey has lived the life of a rock star with plenty of drug and alcohol abuse over the years… So, to see him worse for wear in recent pictures without the benefit of Hollywood movie magic, we shouldn’t be surprised that he looks nothing like he used to.

When it comes to money, the insider suggested that Rourke’s earning power no longer aligns with how he lives. While he continues to book work, the paychecks reportedly don’t stretch far enough to sustain the lifestyle he’s used to. The source continued:

When it comes to his finances, the movies he has been doing don’t pay that much for the life he is used to. It’s almost a paycheck-to-paycheck type deal, where if he was more protective of his finances, he’d be OK.

The insider summed up the Angel Heart actor’s situation, describing him as “rich poor.” Allegedly, as soon as the money comes in, it's already spent. The source added:

He’s rich poor if that makes sense. He has outlets to make substantial amounts of money by doing films and reality shows, but he spends it so fast that he is at square one right around the time that he starts making money.

Despite the mounting financial pressure, the source claims Rourke remains confident he’ll be able to work something out to keep his home. Still, the picture that emerges is one of a Hollywood icon caught in a familiar cycle.

On the professional side, Celebrity Big Brother recently put Mickey Rourke back in the headlines after he was asked to leave the show amid accusations of homophobic remarks directed at fellow housemate JoJo Siwa. Despite that controversy, Rourke still appears to have a busy road ahead, with a fairly packed 2026 movie calendar that includes several upcoming action movies.