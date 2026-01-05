The Traitors' UK Added A Cool Twist That I've Been Hoping To See In The U.S. Version

The Traitors will make its Season 4 debut on the 2026 TV schedule soon, but the UK iteration is already underway with its own fourth season. As we wait for our premiere to be available with a Peacock subscription, I can't stop obsessing about a new twist debuting in the UK.

While I've loved the first three seasons of the U.S. version of the show, it's fair to say the game should evolve as it faces new players, different scenarios, and complaints fans have with the format. I'm psyched because the UK added an element I'd wanted to see for some time, and I would love it if the "Secret Traitor" made its way stateside.

The Traitors UK Added A "Secret Traitor" In Season 4

The BBC reported that The Traitors UK will have a fourth "Secret Traitor" who will shake up the season in a big way. This person, who will wear a red cloak, will operate in secret with their identity unknown to the other Traitors, the Faithful, and even the viewers at home.

As for what the Secret Traitor's tactics and tasks will be, they will be able to curate a list of three Faithful that the other Traitors are allowed to choose from for their killings. It's noted that the Secret Traitor is not allowed to put themselves on the list, so there's no chance the others will accidentally kill them. It's also mentioned that Traitors will be able to regain their power by selecting targets and, presumably, eventually learn the identity of the Secret Traitor, but there are no further details on when that may happen, or what will go down if it does.

I Would Love The Traitors To Have A Secret Traitor For A Couple Of Reasons

After the Seer twist flopped in Season 3, I would love for The Traitors' U.S. version to attempt something like the Secret Traitor. In fact, I wrote about how cool it would be if viewers didn't know the Traitors' identities at the start, though I can't take credit for the specifics of what the UK version came up with.

The Secret Traitor lets UK fans live a dream I've had for our version, and I'm sad we didn't think of it first. Imagine how the internet would explode if Donna Kelce were revealed to be a secret Traitor operating in the shadows? At least I can still be thrilled to hear Donna was a force to be reckoned with during filming.

It may also be a blessing for The Traitors UK to be the first to test-run the Secret Traitor twist, so the kinks can be worked out before it moves to the version hosted by Alan Cumming. The host has already teased that this coming season will have the series' "greatest moment" coming, so maybe when I see it, I'll think this show is fine as is and doesn't need a new gimmick added to the mix.

The Traitors Season 4 will premiere on Peacock on Thursday, January 8th. I'm ready for all sorts of chaos to unfold, and hopefully, we get some equally exciting moments to make our friends from across the pond jealous.