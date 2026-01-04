It’s Been One Year Since Jennifer Lopez Finalized Her Divorce From Ben Affleck. How A Source Says She’s Feeling

In early 2025, Jennifer Lopez (56) and Ben Affleck (53) finalized their divorce, marking a new chapter for both stars. Since then, Lopez – like her ex – has remained busy with work, most recently launching a new residency in Las Vegas. The multihyphenate’s professional endeavors may be more than evident to the general public, but the specifics on the current state of her personal life aren’t so clear. Now, an insider is dropping claims regarding her mindset (and feelings on dating) about a year after she cemented her split from Affleck.

There have been plenty of times during the course of JLo’s life that she’s been linked to A-list celebrities. Of course, though, there have also been stretches in which she’s lived the single life. A source now alleges to People that, at this point in time, the “Jenny from the Block” performer doesn’t have a man, and that’s reportedly by choice. As the person went on to tell the news outlet, Lopez is currently focusing her energy on another area of her life that’s important to her:

It's all about work and the kids for her. She seems happy and content.

Jennifer Lopez is mother to two kids, 17-year-old twins Max and Emmie, who she shares with former husband Marc Anthony. This serves as a precious time for Lopez and her children, as the twins will soon be heading off to college, leaving her with an empty nest. During a recent interview, Lopez discussed the prospect of her children leaving for school and, while she “can’t believe” they’ve already reached this point in their lives, she also feels “really good about it.”

The Mother star’s personal life looks considerably different compared to how it appeared over a year ago. Throughout 2024, rumors swirled around Lopez and Affleck, who married in 2022, and Lopez formally filed for divorce from the Rip star in August 2024. The marital strife also coincided with Lopez’s work on Kiss of the Spider Woman, a fact she’s been open about. Ultimately, the “Bennifer” divorce was finalized in January 2025.

(Image credit: Lionsgate/Amazon MGM Studios)

Despite the split, Jennifer Lopez seems to be maintaining an upbeat attitude about all of it. She even joked about her divorces during one of the shows for her Vegas stint, making a quip about how many times she’d been married since her first residency in Nevada. She’s also been open about what it’s been like going through divorce in general and, during a concert, she recalled the dance-related advice she received from a mentor after her third marriage ended.

As for the year ahead, it would seem that JLo is set to keep performing accordingly. She also has a couple of films in the can, including Office Romance, a romantic comedy that co-stars Brett Goldstein. The movie will be available for Netflix subscription holders but, as of this writing, the streamer has yet to confirm whether the flick will be part of the 2026 movie schedule.

With her career flourishing, Jennifer Lopez seems to be relishing this time in her life and, allegedly, she appreciates that the single life allows her to devote more time to her kids and her work. She and Ben Affleck are also apparently on good terms, too, and the pair (along with Affleck’s ex, Jennifer Garner) recently reunited during a school function for their kids. Lopez appears to be happy, and time will tell if she ever decides to jump back into the dating pool.