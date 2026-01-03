I Just Realized Two Of My Favorite Romances And Bridgerton Season 4 Are Coming Soon

I am a romance girlie through and through. I read it all the time, and I yearn for quality book-to-screen adaptations of my favorite novels. So, the next year or so should be epic, because not only are we getting Season 4 of Bridgerton in 2026, we’re also getting adaptations of People We Meet on Vacation and Every Summer After, which are two of my favorite romance novels.

I’ve Been Dying For An Emily Henry Adaptation, And People We Meet On Vacation Will Be The First One

We truly have a perfect storm here. I’ve read all but one of Emily Henry’s books, and the adaptations have been projects I’ve been anticipating for a very long time. So, obviously, the first novel to get the page-to-screen treatment is exciting. However, when I heard it would be People We Meet On Vacation, I got even more enthusiastic.

This book, which follows long-time friends Poppy and Alex across years of friendship and vacations, has big When Harry Met Sally energy, and I’m obsessed with how their relationship evolves over a large span of time. Then, add in the fun locations and the vacation shenanigans, and you have a great concept for not only a book, but a movie.

The fun doesn’t end there, though. No matter who was cast, this movie would have been on this list. However, the fact that Emily Bader is Poppy and Tom Blyth is Alex floored me.

That’s because I loved Blyth as Snow in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and I am very excited about the idea of seeing him do the exact opposite of that in PWMOV. Meanwhile, I had also become a fan of Bader through the Amazon Prime romantic fantasy series, My Lady Jane (which was canceled way too early after one season). She was so utterly charming in the show very loosely based on Lady Jane Grey’s life, and I needed to see her charisma and humor on the big screen. So, putting these two stars on the rise in a movie together felt like a match made in heaven.

Now that all that’s laid out, you can see why excited isn’t a strong enough term for me when it comes to explaining my emotions about the release of People We Meet on Vacation on the 2026 movie schedule.

People We Meet on Vacation will be available on Netflix on January 9.

I’ve Been Yearning For Benedict’s Season Of Bridgerton

Ever since they switched the order of siblings for the Bridgerton seasons and decided to put Colin’s story before Benedict’s, I’ve been yearning for the second-oldest Bridgerton brother’s romance. Luke Thompson’s character is my favorite sibling in the show. And, I’ve been so desperate for the season that I’ve literally written about lines that implied that it was coming next. All around, I simply couldn’t be more excited to see Benedict fall in love with Sophie.

As a gal who is a sucker for a Cinderella story, I sincerely cannot wait for Season 4 of Bridgerton to premiere on the 2026 TV schedule. The notion of Benedict being Prince Charming and finding Sophie after the masquerade ball makes me swoon. Even though we’ve barely gotten a taste of these two together, the setup of their story is so fantastical and wonderful, and knowing how romantic, steamy and whimsical this Netflix series is, I have the utmost confidence in Benedict and Sophie’s story.

Along with the new romance, I’m also looking forward to catching up with Penelope and Colin and Anthony and Kate. These seasons are some of my favorite love stories of recent times, so having the opportunity to catch up with these couples and see how they’re doing brings me joy.

Now, Season 4 of Bridgerton is based on the book An Offer From a Gentleman. I have not read it, whereas I have read the other two books on this list. However, I have been a fan of the Netflix series since day one, and I’ve been awaiting the day that Benedict Bridgerton got his moment in the spotlight.

Bridgerton Season 4, Part 1 will be available with a Netflix subscription on January 29, and Part 2 will be released on February 26.

Every Year After Will Bring One Of My Favorite Summer Books To The Screen

Carley Fortune has become my go-to author for summer books. I’ve read them all, and I’ve loved them all. However, the two best novels she’s written are easily Every Summer After and its sequel, One Golden Summer. Now, the first book is being adapted into an Amazon Prime show called Every Year After, and I’m hopeful that we’ll get the full series out of it, because it’s that good.

In Every Summer After, we follow Percy and Sam, kids who spend their summers as neighbors in the lake town of Barry’s Bay. Percy visits every summer, while Sam lives there full-time, and they develop a lovely friendship. Obviously, these friends become more than just friends, and how they get to that point is dramatic and swoon-worthy.

To top it off, the setting really makes this story. Being immersed in Barry’s Bay will be magical, and watching Sam and Percy fall in love there will be oh so romantic. I mean, just check out the video below, and you’ll see the lovely summery vibes I’m talking about:

Along with genuinely adoring this story, I also love that this show is going to shine a light on new actors. Specifically, I cannot wait to see Sadie Soverall as Percy, Matt Cornett as Sam and Michael Bradway as Sam’s older brother, Charlie.

Then, if things go well with this series, maybe we’ll get an adaptation of One Golden Summer, which will follow Charlie’s love story and provide an update about Percy and Sam.

Overall, I wish we could travel to Barry’s Bay right now. While no release date is confirmed, the post above says it’s “coming soon,” and they’ve been in production for a while, so I’m hopeful we’ll get to travel to this lake town with Percy and Sam in 2026.

Every Year After will eventually be available with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Honestly, I can feel the love already. All three of these projects are so exciting and based on romantic properties I cherish. So, yeah, we’re in for a swoon-worthy year or so, and I couldn’t be happier about it.