After We Fell’s Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin Miss Fan Interactions And Share Being ‘Grateful’ For Massive Online Community
The After leads love their global community.
The After books became a worldwide phenomenon thanks to Wattpad readers tuning into Anna Todd’s weekly drop of each chapter on the website/app back in 2013. As the story, which began as a Harry Styles-inspired fanfiction, grew its audience, Todd became a bestselling author, and After has since become a movie franchise starring Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin, who are now at the center of the series as they portray its intense love story. With their third film, After We Fell, now out in the world, their relationship with the fandom has been building for the past two years.
CinemaBlend spoke to Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin ahead of After We Fell’s digital release about their relationship to fandom these days, and they’re deeply grateful for every connection they get to make with the people who are invested in Tessa and Hardin’s story. As Langford shared:
Josephine Langford pointed out that their specific experience with After has been skewed because both After We Collided and After We Fell have been released during the COVID-19 pandemic, in circumstances that don’t translate well to getting together with droves of fans around the world. The actress behind Tessa continued with these words:
Hero Fiennes Tiffin echoed his co-star's statements and also shared his own experiences with fans even amidst COVID-19 putting a damper on some things. In his words:
Hero Fiennes Tiffin got to have some time with fans during a virtual meet and greet, which additionally raised money for two of his favorite charities Steel Warriors and Homeless World Cup Foundation in late August. The actor shared that he really enjoyed getting some feedback from the fandom and connecting with them on a deeper level. The After films will conclude next year with the release of After We Happy, which wrapped production in December 2020. After We Happy will complete Tessa and Hardin’s story and open up the door for the upcoming After spinoffs on the way.
Although much of the After movies have fallen under COVID times, Josephine Langford is hopeful they will be able to finish up the franchise strong when After We Happy comes out next year.
After We Fell is now available to rent or buy on Amazon. While you’re here, you can check out more of CinemaBlend’s interview with Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin, who also discussed with us their picks for older versions of Tessa and Hardin.
