Ahead Of Spencer’s Release, Kristen Stewart Gets Honest About How Many ‘Great’ Movies She’s Made… And It’s Not Many

Plenty of people like to poke fun at Twilight and the cast... even the cast itself. That certainly hasn’t stopped the franchise leads from nabbing some seriously awesome roles . Kristen Stewart has been making films since she was a kid and has been a part of some major franchises, but the Spencer star has now revealed that she only considers just a few of her many film credits to be any good, and if that’s not some brutal honesty, I don’t know what is.

In an exclusive interview with The Times , Kristen Stewart calls her resume of films a “total crapshoot” - like I said, Stewart is brutally honest. Basically, The actress feels like only about 5% of the films she has taken part in are complete pieces of art. Here it is in the 31-year-old actress’ words exactly:

It's a total crapshoot. I've probably made five really good films, out of 45 or 50 films? Ones that I go, 'Wow, that person made a top-to-bottom beautiful piece of work!

While Kristen Stewart did say she doesn’t regret working in very many movies at all, she still refused to specify which movies are the ones she truly would consider the ones that are great. It’s safe to say that the sometimes cringe-worthy Twilight franchise and her role in the newest rendition of Charlie’s Angels probably didn’t make her elite list, there are still plenty of films that could make the top spots.

Kristen Stewart has broken through as a serious actor since her time in the Twilight franchise, and has surprised pretty much everyone with how she looks as Princess Diana in the upcoming Spencer biopic . Her role in the LGBTQ+ positive film Happiest Season earned her a major Hulu success story and may even get a sequel in the future , but it’s still unclear whether or not she would consider working on either of these films good enough to be on that top 5 list of hers.

Her decision to keep that list locked away in her mind is probably the safe bet, though, and you pretty much have to respect it. Calling out a writer or director on their film being sucky, or at least less than great, isn’t an awesome thing to do and could result in that person not wanting to work with her in the future on a film that could end up being pretty awesome. Even saying that 95% of the projects you’ve worked on are less than awesome is probably toeing the line a little bit.

A ton of Kristen Stewart content is available to stream right now, but a lot of fans are looking forward to her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer. Her most upcoming film Spencer will be heading exclusively to theaters in just a couple weeks on November 5th, just ahead of the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death.