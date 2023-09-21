There Are A.I. Images Of Johnny Depp As Cinderella And Other Disney Princesses, And Now I Can't Unsee It

If you go to Disneyland, you can spot Johnny Depp ’s likeness during the famed Pirates of the Caribbean ride as Captain Jack Sparrow, but have you ever imagined the actor as your favorite Disney Princess? Yeah… probably not, but now you can see what Depp would look like as Cinderella, Merida and other famed characters from the House of Mouse thanks to the random and impressive power of A.I.

One popular account, called AI Dreams, has emerged on Instagram as of late with all sorts of A.I. art that often places famous stars into other pop culture crossovers. After the account previously did things like imagine the cast of Friends as youngsters or actors like Danny DeVito as Spider-Man , we found another post that turned Johnny Depp into just about every Disney Princess. Take a look:

As you can see, Johnny Depp has been turned into Cinderella, Merida, Ariel, Belle, Elsa, Tiana, Aurora, Snow White, Tinkerbell and Rapunzel. While it’s a rather ridiculous concept, they are pretty convincing and quite high fashion! Depp looks especially regal as Cinderella in a massive powder blue ball gown, and in a light pink floor-length tulle dress and long flowing locks as the star of Sleeping Beauty.

While on the one hand, the advancements of A.I. has Hollywood actors fearing they’ll digitally replicate them (or already have?) , this is also an unbelievably fun exercise to see what A.I. cooks up when you ask it to offer up Johnny Depp as iconic Disney Princesses. In many cases, Depp’s outfit pieces look like a mixture of princess and prince outfits, and many of them are actually gorgeous. I particularly love what it did with Merida and the more masculine take on Elsa is breathtaking. I mean, that fur coat? Come on!

One does have to wonder what Johnny Depp himself would think of these images if he came across them himself. Would he feel offended? Amused? Disgusted? The actor didn’t consent to a photoshoot about Disney Princess, but now there’s a number of rather convincing A.I. images out in the world with his likeness. No matter, it is simply for entertainment, and it seems like in this day and age, we might all meet our A.I. selves at some point.