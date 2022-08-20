Alec Baldwin Says He Got Fired From Another Job Over Rust Shooting

The investigation into the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has looked closely into the events that led to her shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin's Rust. Part of the proceedings have naturally focused on what exact role Baldwin played in those events, and it’s something that’s weighed very heavily on the actor’s mind. According to a new interview, it’s also allegedly led to him being fired from several acting gigs as of late.

Alec Baldwin continued to make his thoughts on Rust and its unfortunate history known during a recent interview with CNN. Among discussing who he alleged was really responsible for live ammunition making its way into the prop gun, the actor got candid about his supposed professional woes as well. The latest of which was summed by the embattled star with these remarks:

I got fired from another job yesterday. There I was all set to go to a movie, jump on a plane ... I've been talking with these guys for months and they told me yesterday we don't want to do the film with you because of this.

With a total of five acting jobs supposedly being lost to Alec Baldwin, it’s a different story than what we were hearing earlier this year. Previously, Baldwin was reportedly returning to acting alongside brother William, as they were off working in Italy, where they were filming two back-to-back family holiday movies. Alec’s first acting gigs secured after the Rust tragedy seemed to signal that the Mission: Impossible actor would possibly be returning to a more familiar pace of working.

It’s certainly not the worst news the actor and public figure has gotten as of late. The FBI’s investigation into the Rust shooting recently concluded and claimed that the prop gun on set couldn’t have gone off without the actor pulling the trigger. Shortly after the news broke, the star maintained that he didn’t pull the trigger, only adding another point of diversion between his view of events and the results of the investigation.

At the moment, no one really knows what acting jobs Alec Baldwin has supposedly lost out on in the aftermath of Rust’s fatal shooting. All that anyone can really say is that the matter continues to go through investigative and legal challenges, with a clean but fair ruling being the objective. Meanwhile, Baldwin’s desire to speak out will more than likely continue to contribute to the overall picture of what happened, and hopefully, how production companies can prevent another tragic death like that of Halyna Hutchins.