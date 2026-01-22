Fill In The Swear Word For Each Movie Quote In This Crossword Puzzle
This puzzle contains explicit language... obviously.
Having a potty mouth isn't often considered the most admirable trait, and yet, some of the most memorable movie quotes contain the kind of language you might not want to use in front of your grandmother. Ok, I guess it depends on the grandmother. Back on topic, this week's movie quiz is full of filthy words, each of which would cost you at least a quarter for the swear jar.
This game is simple here, folks. For this crossword puzzle, we give you the movie quote, and you fill in the blank with the correct swear word. How many clues can you solve?
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and (of course) continuing to obsess over the best movies and TV shows (those that already exist, and the many on the way). She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.