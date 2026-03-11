Alan Ritchson Dropped A Post About The ‘Unheard Of’ Number Of Views War Machine Nabbed (But It Honestly Makes Sense)

Mild spoilers below for anyone who hasn't seen War Machine, so be warned!

Alan Ritchson is having a moment. Between the continued popularity of Reacher and his growing slate of film roles on the 2026 movie calendar, the actor has become one of the most recognizable action stars working right now. His latest project, War Machine, has been racking up huge viewing numbers since making its streaming debut. It didn’t take long for him to celebrate the milestone online, and the numbers he highlighted are honestly pretty wild.

Ritchson recently took to Instagram to react to the film’s early streaming success, calling the amount of attention the movie has received “unheard of.” Sharing his excitement with fans, the actor wrote:

Unheard of!!! There’s no better feeling than knowing this many people are enjoying the work of so many, who worked so very hard to entertain the world for a couple hours. Thanks for letting us help you have a good time, feel some things and stretch the imagination. #WarMachine is on @Netflix now! Give it a watch. It’s fun!

According to the numbers the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actor shared, the film has already pulled in 39.9 million views, which is pretty impressive. Netflix doesn’t always publicly share detailed viewing figures, so when numbers like that start circulating, it’s easy to see why people are taking notice.

If you’ve been paying attention to the conversation around War Machine, available with a Netflix subscription, the strong viewership actually makes a lot of sense. The Netflix release has become a talking point online thanks to a surprising tonal shift that audiences didn’t necessarily see coming. The movie starts off feeling like a fairly straightforward action-heavy story, but eventually pivots into something much stranger and more of a sci-fi vibe, which has sparked plenty of discussion among viewers.

That kind of unexpected genre pivot can sometimes divide audiences, but it’s also the sort of creative swing that tends to get people talking—and talking is exactly what drives streaming numbers.

Critically, War Machine has landed in solid territory as well. The movie currently holds a 69% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, along with a 72% audience approval rating, suggesting that while the film might not be universally loved, it’s connecting with a good portion of viewers. Cinemablend’s own Nick Venable gave it a three out of five-star review, calling it Reacher vs Robot. For a genre movie built around a bold tonal shift, those scores are actually pretty respectable. And hey, if these numbers are to be believed, it's sounding more likely that a War Machine 2 is a no-brainer.

Of course, Ritchson’s popularity probably isn’t hurting the film’s performance either. The actor has become a fan-favorite in recent years thanks to his work on Reacher, where his physical presence and dry sense of humor helped redefine the Jack Reacher character for television. That growing fanbase means that when the Fast X actor headlines a project, there’s already a built-in audience curious to see what he does next.

Pair that with a high-concept premise and a movie that’s willing to take some creative risks, and it’s easy to see why War Machine has found a sizable audience on Netflix. Whether audiences love the twisty direction the movie takes or simply enjoy the ride, the combination of Ritchson’s rising star power and a film that refuses to play things safe appears to be working. Judging by the “unheard of” viewership, plenty of Netflix subscribers are already pressing play to see what all the buzz is about.

Be sure to check out our streaming schedule to see what’s arriving on the small screen soon. And for fans of the actor, Reacher Season 4 is already on the way, with Ritchson teasing it could be one of the show’s best seasons yet.