Chris Pratt Crossword Quiz: All About His Movie And TV Roles

Chris Pratt arguably achieved household name-status when he took on the starring role in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, but I have no doubt that plenty of us knew him from other things by then, and have appreciated his talent in other projects during that time and since. With that in mind, this week's TV/movie quiz is all about the Mercy star's roles in past films and TV shows.

Did I want to make half of these clues focused entirely on Andy Dwyer? Yes, I wanted to, but don't worry if you're not a Parks and Recreation fan, I resisted the urge to give the Mouse Rat singer all of the attention here. See how many clues you can solve in our Chris Pratt quiz below!