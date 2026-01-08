How Well Do You Know Matt Damon's Movies? Take Our Crossword Puzzle Quiz
How many clues can you solve?
One of the things I love most about Matt Damon as an actor is that he's just as enjoyable to watch when his character is unlikable (or an all-out villain) as he is when his character is the hero of the story. I had that on my mind when I was coming up with the clues for this week's movie quiz. They're all about Matt Damon movies and the roles he's played during his decades in the industry. How many clues can you solve?
Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and (of course) continuing to obsess over the best movies and TV shows (those that already exist, and the many on the way). She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
