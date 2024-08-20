Alien: Romulus Actor Describes The Taste Of A Facehugger, And It Sounds Pretty Gross

On the 2024 movie schedule , everyone seems to be screaming about Alien: Romulus. At least, that would be the suggestion made by the impressive opening weekend scored by director/co-writer Fede Álvarez’s new entry into the Alien movie timeline . In addition to answering some questions fans still had about the series’ lore, there’s another subject I’m honestly surprised has been addressed: how a practical Facehugger tasted on set.

I didn’t see this question coming, but sure enough, the ComicBook.com interview with the cast of Alien: Romulus brought a surefire answer. Archie Renaux, the actor playing potential Facehugger victim Tyler, was the authoritative expert in the room at the moment, which allowed him to respond as follows:

Silicone? Jesus Christ... This is the end…. Yeah this is really not glamorous at all but there was a lot of lubrication on it to make it look disgusting... Yeah it was a very invasive experience.

I seriously don’t know what I would have guessed to be the answer to this question that is somehow unexpected, but at the same time something you’d think people would have asked a lot sooner. Also, for the sake of Mr. Renaux, or any other member of the Alien: Romulus cast that had to endure this very personal treatment, I do hope that lube was pleasantly flavored.

Though if we’re being totally honest, it doesn’t sound like that viscous aid tasted any worse than the practical appliance itself. So that’s probably a win, right?

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

As someone who recognizes the Facehugger as quite possibly the most terrifying cycle of the Xenomorph life span, this almost makes interacting with one all the creepier. I’d even go as far as saying that the taste of silicone would heighten the fear in dealing with the creation Fede Álvarez’s FX wizards crafted, as that’s not something that signals “good time” when it hits the tongue.

That thought right there only inspires more questions, as I’m curious what cast member Aileen Wu’s experience was like with this bio-weapon menace. After all, she’s the one we see pulling the creature from out of her throat in footage used for Romulus’ first trailer . Oh, and before anyone else throws it into the room, let’s just get the following Archer reference out of the way, because we’re all thinking it:

If you’re going to see Alien: Romulus in theaters now, this knowledge just might influence your observance of the scenes involving Archie Renaux and Aileen Wu. So keep that in mind, especially if you’re heading out to a 4DX showing when able. Don’t forget you can also throw back to the Alien adventures of the past with an active Hulu subscription, which is the current home for the entire series’ collection.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors