Netflix Has Had Some Charming Rom-Coms Out This Year, But Amazon Prime May Be Bringing Some Big Competition
A new movie is bringing the love on Prime Video!
Fans of romantic comedies haven’t been left wanting throughout the 2026 movie schedule, and Netflix subscription holders have really been benefiting. Over the last year, the streamer has released sweet titles like Voicemails for Isabelle, Office Romance and People We Meet on Vacation. However, rom-coms are also coming from other places, and that includes Amazon’s Prime Video. To that point, Prime just released a new movie that could provide some competition and, so far, it’s receiving solid reviews.
September 23 marks the release of The Love Hypothesis, a new book-to-screen adaptation of Ali Hazelwood’s 2021 novel of the same name. The film stars Tom Bateman and Lili Reinhart as a professor and PhD student, respectively, who initiate a faux relationship to prove their assumptions about romance. As of right now, the reviews for the film are mostly positive, with critics sharing some warm sentiments about the Claire Scanlon-helmed film. IGN’s Tara Bennett sums up her appreciation of the movie as follows:
A rom-com with an enemies-to-lovers story may not be new, but such a tale can still delight. To that point, William Bibbiani of TheWrap also shared a favorable take of the film in his own review. Although Bibbiani notes that the film doesn’t offer too many fresh elements, he doesn’t seem to mind that it hits on familiar notes to lay out its narrative:
Lucky fans who were able to see Love Hypothesis early were also high on the film, though not everyone is a fan. That’s the case with Fresh Fiction’s Courtney Howard, who doesn’t feel as though Reinhart and Bateman have the necessary chemistry to pull off such a flick. She also adds this:
Nevertheless, Collider’s Carly Lane is quite pleased with this particular Hazelwood adaptation. She also poses a keen question:
We’ll have to wait and see if subsequent adaptations manage to hit the bar but, at the very least, it seems Prime Video has a winner on its hands with this one. Although Netflix has really carved out a place for itself within the rom-com sphere, it’s fair to say that Prime has done so as well over the past few years with films like Upgraded and Red, White & Royal Blue. I’m curious as to how Love Hypothesis – which currently has an 81% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes – will perform in its streamer’s standings in the weeks to come.
Regardless of whether it’s Prime or Netflix delivering funny and romantic films, rom-com lovers should just be pleased that the genre is being strongly served this year. So do yourself a favor and check out this latest offering, The Love Hypothesis, using a Prime Video subscription.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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