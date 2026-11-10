90 Day Fiancé’s Libby And Andrei Castravet Are Leaving The Franchise, And They Aren’t Holding Back Their Feelings

Andrei and Libby Castravet have spent years entertaining 90 Day Fiancé fans with their up-and-down relationship. However, it would seem those days are now over. After missing out on appearing on the 2026 TV schedule, the couple have announced that they're leaving the franchise. And, with that, they're not mincing words about the situation.

While Libby soft-launched the departure with some posts on Instagram, Andrei was a bit more explicit. He popped up in the comments and shared a goodbye in a way only he could. For better or worse, this departure is unapologetically filled with Andrei's signature attitude (via John Yates):

For the imbeciles that watched for 10 years and were not entertained for what I bring to the table, suck it. Go color your hair pink and go protest lol. The other majority who understands what I was doing, I appreciate youuuu. I said it during the summer time before they started this new HEA, I'm not doing trash TV anymore. They don't pay enough. The best decision ever, watch what happens next. New project coming!

This situation marks just the latest instance in which a high-profile couple to depart the 90 Day Fiancé series. And only months ago, Shekinah Güven also vowed she'd never work with 90 Day again. It sounds like Libby and Andrei, at the very least, may have something lined up, though they haven't dropped any clues as to what that might be.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

More On 90 Day Fiancé I'm Shocked By How Much 90 Day Fiancé's Sarper Reportedly Made Doing Stand-Up Comedy

Libby and Andrei leaving 90 Day Fiancé comes a year after the unexpected passing of her father and fellow 90 Day star, Chuck Potthast. She wrote about dealing with grief following his passing, and perhaps shutting the door on this chapter is a way for the couple to move on.

Their time in 90 Day was not peaceful and created major rifts in their family. Libby became estranged from her brother, Charlie, as well as her sisters, as they took issue with Andrei's brash attitude and the way he fit into their way of life.

As for what comes next, I could imagine they're hoping to get involved in a show that plays to his skills as a real estate agent. HGTV still has plenty of shows with which they could make that transition, assuming there's a casting agent out there willing to give the couple a shot.

Still, if I had a nickel for every time a 90 Day Fiancé star said they were leaving to do bigger and better things, I'd have a ton of nickels. Ultimately, many of these people leave and end up struggling to find another series to appear on. Angela Deem may be the most notable case of this, having gone from one of the franchise's biggest stars to being absent from TV. She's recently hinted that her comeback is coming, but no concrete details have been shared on that front, as of this writing.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's worth noting that other 90 Day Fiancé fans aren't buying the Andrei & Libby news and feel that the couple will eventually appear in a future season of The Last Resort. I'm skeptical of that, but I can add that, of all the deception we've seen from 90 Day stars over the years about their true plans, Libby and her family are pros at keeping fans in the dark. For now, we can only wait to see what happens.