Danica McKellar Wants You To Know She Didn’t LEAVE Hallmark. How She Feels

There are a lot of upcoming Hallmark movies to look forward to, especially as Countdown to Christmas continues. Many of these films are led by Hallmark staples, of course, but it’s hard not to think about previous network stars who used to headline those offerings. This includes Danica McKellar, who is one of many ex-Hallmark stars to have joined rival company GAF. However, the Wonder Years alum is speaking out about the whole situation and wants fans to know she didn’t leave.

In 2021, McKellar exited Hallmark after signing a multi-picture deal with Great American Family. Over her six-year tenure at Hallmark, McKellar starred in nearly 20 films, so it was definitely a shock when her departure was confirmed. However, McKellar recently clarified the situation and made note of how Bill Abbott -- the former president and CEO of Hallmark Channel’s parent company, Crown Media -- factored into it. She told PauseRewind via Komo News:

I don't feel like I left. I feel like I stayed with the person and he has just given me so much more creative freedom.

Abbott was the president and CEO of Crown Media for 11 years before ultimately starting GAF. Considering their prior working relationship, it's admittedly understandable that McKellar would want to follow him to a new network. And, of course, the desire for more creative freedom is also reasonable for an actor.

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So, from McKellar's point of view, she didn’t “leave” Hallmark but simply stuck with the person who helped build the network amid his venture into something new. As for how her new work situation is going, McKellar notes that she’s much more involved at GAF when it comes to making her movies. Overall, it sounds like the former child star has been relishing that:

I’m involved in rewrites for sure on the script. I help casting. I help make decisions about props. Sometimes I buy my own wardrobe or props because I'm like, oh, this would be perfect and they're always so receptive, which is great. And I'm very involved in the edit, choosing music, all that kind of stuff.

McKellar’s feelings about having creative control and being more involved are similar to what Candace Cameron Bure has said about GAF. The Full House alum, who also made the switch from Hallmark in 2022, has opened up about living her dream making faith-centered movies. She serves as an executive producer on all of her GAF films and even some films she doesn’t appear in. It definitely seems like both McKellar and Bure are a lot more hands-on than they were at Hallmark.

Even though McKellar is no longer on the network, she has no problem defending her Hallmark movies either. They’ve gotten a bad rap over the years, with many pointing out that Hallmark movies are far too predictable and the network hasn’t embraced POC and LGBTQ+-centric stories. However, the cable channel has been working to make some changes over the years, and McKellar still shows her support to her Hallmark friends and their movies.

While I miss seeing Danica McKellar on her previous network, I can’t say I blame her for being content at Great American Family. It's my hope that she continues to headline entertaining films that delight audiences whether they arrive during the holidays or not. On that note, though, with the holiday season coming up, there are going to be a lot more Christmas movies to look forward to that aren’t just on Hallmark.