Simu Liu’s Out Here Working Out Shirtless For Marvel (And Trolling SNL’s Shane Gillis In The Process)

While we’ve been patiently awaiting news on Shang-Chi 2, Marvel is bringing back Simu Liu for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday . So, like many other MCU stars awaiting Secret Wars filming, the man has been trying to stay fit. He recently took a note from Inde Navarette when it comes to Marvel workouts, and trolled Saturday Night Live’s recent Shane Gillis gaffe in the same video.

SNL's Recurring Controversy, And Simu Liu's Trolling

I’m sure Marvel was super happy about getting roped in to the Shane Gillis monologue controversy , which involved the Tires star joking about women wearing little clothing at the gym these days. (He also capped these comments by calling them “whores,” which is probably what made the story go as viral as it did.) Anyway, Shane Gillis made the joke at Studio 8H, and then a week later Inde Navarette referenced it while talking about working out to play one of the X-Men in her own SNL monologue.

This is where Simu Liu comes in. The man came out of the wood work this week to cheekily show off a gym workout. He superimposed the video with Inde Navarette’s SNL monologue comments, and captioned the video, “time to put on my little outfit…”

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Listen, this isn’t the first time Simu Liu has had a little fun trolling on the Internet, and I feel confident in guessing it won’t be the last. Just a couple of months ago he had a little fun with the MCU movies in order, and asked fans to “please help [him] support this little indie feature,” above a poster for Avengers: Doomsday, which will likely make over a billion dollars. Then, there was that time he joked about the Spider-Man leaks when Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire were involved in one of Tom Holland's popular films.

He can take it as well as dish it out, though. Early in his career, he modeled for some stock photos, and the Internet LOVES to bring it up . But he's taken the comments on the chin.

Right now, Marvel is in between films, so if you’re going to troll about the MCU, now’s a good time for a star to get a little attention for it. While schlepping relatively low weights is not as impressive as, say, one-armed pull-ups , it’s a good way to keep the fanbase engaged as Doomsday gets closer.

Avengers: Doomsday hits the 2026 release schedule around the holidays, and is in theaters opposite Dune 3, which has earned it the moniker Dunesday. Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth has remained swole , and it has people wondering if he’s getting ready for Secret Wars. On the other hand, Simu Liu has already confirmed he's in both.