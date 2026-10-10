Finding Emily Was A Cute Standard Rom-Com, But It Had A Few Things That Really Stood Out

In many ways, Finding Emily is the typical rom-com. It’s boy-meets-girl, boy loses girl, but then goes on a quest to find her. Surprise! He falls for someone else. Some of the best rom-coms of all time have a similar premise. I am a rom-com purist; I don’t need things to change to love the genre.

I appreciate it when they do, but it’s not a requirement. Finding Emily is a very cute, simple, and entertaining romantic comedy. However, a few things make it unique. It’s not the average romantic movie story.

Warning: Finding Emily spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

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(Image credit: Focus Feature)

Finding Emily Has Awkward Lead Characters, Which Makes Them Feel More Real

Some romantic leads are suave, even when they’re awkward. Hugh Grant and his many memorable rom-coms are a perfect example of this type of male lead. He’s always charming even when playing socially complicated characters. Some movie characters are charming because they’re awkward. That’s the case with Owen (Spike Fearn) in Finding Emily. You like him because he’s a bit of a romantic weirdo.

He’s never suave but always charismatic. Young men are often awkward, and that’s what made Owen feel so believable. Additionally, Emily (Angourie Rice) isn’t exactly this cool girl herself. Their awkwardness meshed in a way that made it easy to see why they would work as a couple.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

The Love Story Feels More Like A Slow Burn Than Instant Lust

There is a part of me that believes in love at first sight. The idea that you can see, hear, or even smell someone and instantly know that they’re the one for you. However, the logical part of me knows that that’s often more lust than love. Many great movies about young love play on this idea of instant attraction.

Part of love is sensory attraction, but deeper love requires a lot more time and effort. That’s when the slow-burn romances often prove to be more true love. Emily and Owen are the classic friends-to-lovers slow-burn romance. It starts with her trying to help him, then they become friends, and then that evolves into a crush.

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Emily and Owen’s relationship feels more logical than passionate. This probably means that they have the necessary foundation to grow their love story into something long-term. Passion fades, so that’s why it’s important to really get to know someone to keep it going.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Owen Isn't Perfect In Finding Emily, But He's Really Likable

Finding Emily dissects many things that men do in romantic movies that we swoon over. However, it real-life we may take these gestures as creepier than romantic. That’s partly what makes the movie so funny. However, Finding Emily isn’t an anti-rom-com movie. It very much exists and thrives in that space. This is why even when Owen is being a bit of a creep, he’s still insanely likable. We know he’s a good guy and his intentions are pure. He’s just not realistic when it comes to love.

It’s a coming-of-age movie as well as a romantic comedy. Emily and Owen must unlearn some of the preexisting notions of romance and love. It’s only then that they dare to try with each other. Finding Emily is a romantic comedy worth the watch, no matter what its Rotten Tomatoes score shows.

Rent or buy Finding Emily on Amazon.