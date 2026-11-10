I'm Mad About The Mob's Latest Elimination, But There's One Way The Show Is Beating The Traitors

Spoilers ahead for the most recent episodes of The Mob on Hulu.

In just a few years, The Traitors has become an Emmy-winning sensation for those with a Peacock subscription. Luckily for fans, the studio behind the show has given us another campy reality competition series with The Mob. I'm mad that basically all my favorite contestants have been whacked, especially my number one. Still, there is one way this new show is beating The Traitors IMO.

Two episodes of The Mob have been airing weekly for those with a Hulu subscription, and I've been loving how silly the show is. While RuPaul's Drag Race alum Willam Belli is a top tier reality TV star, that unfortunately didn't stop Maria from whacking her in the the last episode. I'm officially in mourning after seeing my favorite Ru Girl eliminated, but I still have to give The Mob its flowers for one way that I think it's superior to The Traitors.

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The Mob's Jobs Have Actual Time Limits And Stakes

Considering what a soundbite machine Willam was throughout her six-episode arc on The Mob, the rest of the season will presumably be way less entertaining. Still, I have to say that I much prefer the Hulu show's "jobs" over the missions that we're shown during The Traitors.

For both of these shows, contestants must complete tasks in order to bank money for their respective prize pots. While The Traitors is a wildly popular show, there are plenty of fans who are simply disinterested in the missions, with some even fast forwarding through them altogether. Sure, the inclusion of shields could affect the game as a whole, but for the most part the missions don't feel super important to the show. Namely because the time limits on them seemingly aren't accurate, and the contestants appear to have plenty of time to complete them.

This isn't the case for The Mob. It appears that the time limits are legit for the jobs, as we've seen the cast run out of time and lose money in basically every single episode. This gives those jobs a real sense of stakes, something that is arguably the biggest criticism about The Traitors. The latter series could learn a few things from the Hulu show regarding missions, but we'll have to wait and see if the next celebrity season follows time limits more closely. That doesn't appear to be happening in Traitors: New Blood.

New episodes of The Mob air Mondays on Hulu as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Additionally, The Traitors: New Blood puts out new installments Thursdays on NBC, before streaming the next day on Peacock. We'll just have to see if the new competition show ends up having a long life on Hulu.