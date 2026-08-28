The Original Ending To 50 First Dates Before Adam Sandler Joined Sounds Incredible

I don’t know of a greater rom-com duo than Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler. Their second epic, 50 First Dates, is one of the best romantic comedies of all time . And for a good reason. The story of Lucy (Barrymore), who has anterograde amnesia, and Henry (Sandler), who reminds her every day of how much he loves her, is a romance that I'm still obsessed with. But I had no idea that there was an original ending to 50 First Dates before Sandler ever joined, and it sounds both incredible and bittersweet.

The original ending to the rom-com finds Lucy waking up on Henry’s boat (in Alaska) to a video that tells her about her life, which includes a husband and daughter. Then, when she’s ready, she goes up to greet her family. But the reveal that there was a different ending came up when the actor was asked by her co-host, Ross Mathews, on The Drew Barrymore Show about the ending being changed. She explained:

Something that always sticks in my mind is the original ending of 50 First Dates. [50 First] Kisses, as it was called at the time. It was a drama set in Seattle. And the original ending was her saying, ‘You should go and live your life because this is no life here.’

It’s hard to imagine the movie set somewhere other than Hawaii, but the original script had a more dramatic tone and setting. But once the Happy Gilmore actor got involved, it became the upbeat movie we know today, and easily one of Sandler’s best rom-coms . And it’s thanks to the real-life friendship between the two actors. Every time he visits her talk show, I’m reminded of just how much I love seeing them together. Their BTS bond and the rom-com pact they have are part of the magic that makes their movies work.

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You can see this every time the Charlie’s Angels actor opens up about her time on 50 First Dates (or any movie she’s done with Sandler). I can’t get enough of the fun behind-the-scenes facts that Barrymore casually drops, either. I never know when the talk show host will reveal something new, such as the time she reached out to Sandler with a letter written on a typewriter because she wanted to be in 50 First Dates so badly. She did it yet again when she revealed what the final moment would have been:

And he goes away, as he does, and he comes back and he walks into the restaurant. He just sits down and says, ‘Hi, I’m Henry.’ And the film ends.

While this is different from the Peter Segal ending we see in Alaska, there is a similar scene in the movie. After the two go their separate ways, Henry later goes to the hospital where Lucy recognizes him as the man she’s been drawing. Thus proving he exists somewhere in her memory, and successfully making us all cry. You can rewatch the scene for yourself with a Hulu subscription that has a Starz add-on.

However, while her cohost Mathews was relieved to have the ending changed, I think there’s something about the original ending that could have worked. Because truthfully, the ending we do see is bittersweet, as she still has anterograde amnesia and has to be reminded every day of the life she has.

It’s still one of the best rom-com endings there is, though. And given it’s been over 10 years since Blended, I think it’s time for another Sandler-Barrymore rom-com or even a Three’s Company-inspired comedy with them and Jennifer Aniston.