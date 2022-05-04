Amber Heard's Former Nurse Opens Up About Her Admitting To Drug Use With 'High Profile' Name Just After Break-Up With Johnny Depp

Divorces are almost never easy, but that’s made especially true when you’re a celebrity duking it out in court. Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have been engaged in a legal battle for years, which is heating up in Virginia . And Heard’s former nurse recently opened up about her admitting to drug use with a “high profile” name shortly after break-up with Johnny Depp.

A variety of witnesses have already factored into the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and ex wife Amber Heard. Most recently a pre-recorded audio deposition of the Aquaman star’s former personal nurse Erin Falati was played. According to a report by Insider , Falati saw Heard just weeks after her break-up with Depp, which is when she admitted to various drug use.

Per this latest report from the courtroom, Amber Heard allegedly confirmed her drug use to Erin Falati while the nurse was there to deliver medication. Heard reportedly admitted to ingesting MDMA, mushrooms, and alcohol while attending Coachella back in 2016. According to the notes, this experience left the actress vomiting for a day straight.

But that’s not the only wild bit of information that Erin Falati provided in her deposition about working with Amber Heard. While reportedly telling Heard she can’t mix her medication with other drugs, the Aquaman star also allegedly admitted to using MDMA just two days earlier “at home with a high-profile male acquaintance.” While no name was given, Falati did claim that Johnny Depp didn’t know about the visitor or the drug use.

(Image credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / POOL / AFP)

Of course, those who have been following the years of drama between the actors might have a few names in mind for who could be the “high-profile male acquaintance.” Following her break-up with Johnny Depp Heard dated Elon Musk, and was also associated with James Franco. We’ll just have to see if more details are revealed throughout the course of their continued time in court.

Every day new wild stories from the courtroom of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, so it’s safe to say that the public is invested in their ongoing legal drama. Tons of fans have been waiting outside the courthouse in Virginia , while folks have been picking sides online and even via Starbucks tip jars . And that likely won’t slow down until things have wrapped up in court.

For his part, Johnny Depp personally took the stand for days on end , with the footage (and his allegations about Amber Heard) quickly going viral as a result. Heard is expected to similarly take the stand in her own defense, although it’s unclear exactly when this might happen. But with folks able to watch the legal proceedings on television , they’re going to continue making headlines.