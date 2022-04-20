Johnny Depp Describes Severed Finger, Writing In Blood On The Wall In Graphic Testimony

The legal battle between ex-spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard rages on, with the latest chapter of this sag seeing Depp suing Heard for defamation, which prompted the actress to countersue her former husband for $100 million. The defamation trial kicked off on April 11, and yesterday saw Depp taking the stand for the first time. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor continued to give testimony today, and this included him recalling an incident where his finger was severed and he found himself writing with his own blood.

Regarding how Johnny Depp’s finger was severed, the actor alleged that Amber Heard threw a vodka bottle at him, and the shattered glass caused the injury. As he explained (via Law&Crime Daily’s Sierra Gillespie):

She threw the large bottle and it made contact and shattered everywhere. I honestly didn't feel the pain at first, at all ... I felt heat and as if something were dripping down my hand. I looked down and realized the tip of my finger had been severed.

Per The Independent’s coverage of the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial, ahead of this incident, Depp poured himself two or three “stiff shots of vodka,” noting that this was the “first taste of alcohol” he’d had in a “long time.” Heard allegedly yelled “Oh, you’re drinking again” when she found him, then hurled the bottle of vodka, which flew past his head and broke behind him. Depp then grabbed another vodka bottle to pour himself another shot as Heard was “flinging insults left, right, and center,” resulting in Heard allegedly taking that second bottle and throwing it at the bar where he was drinking and had his hand resting, and one or more of the shards struck his finger.

Johnny Depp recalled feeling no pain at first, but then saw that his bones were “sticking out” and “blood was just pouring out.” Depp said that while he’s never experienced a mental breakdown, that’s “probably the closest” he’s ever been to having one, and in that state of mind, he started to write in his own blood on the walls. Depp added that he later hid in a bathroom and texted for a doctor to come over to look at his hand (he described his finger as being “crushed”), but he didn’t remember what Heard said when she saw his injury.

This graphic recollection followed Johnny Depp’s testimony from yesterday about how his substance abuse and denying the allegations of physical assault leveled against him by Amber Heard. Last week saw Depp’s childhood friend, Isaac Baruch, testifying on Depp’s behalf, as well as Georgina Deuters, the wife of Stephen Deuters, one of Depp’s employees and collaborators. However, Deuters didn’t complete her testimony, as she was dismissed when it was discovered she’d seen some “clips” of the trial prior to coming in. As far as Heard’s side of the case goes, the Aquaman actress suffered her own setback on Monday due to her friend Eve Barlow being thrown out of the courtroom.

We're still in the early days of the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial