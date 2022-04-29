Coffee Shop Workers Pitted Amber Heard And Johnny Depp Against Each Other With Tip Jar In Viral TikTok

The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has lasted years, but things are really heating up in the courtroom. And with footage of the proceedings being readily available to the public , smart money says this isn’t going to end anytime soon. Recently coffee shop workers pitted Depp and Heard against each other with a tip jar in a TikTok, which has since gone viral.

People have always loved to weigh in on celebrity drama, and Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation case has been consistently lighting up the twittersphere. Some Starbucks stores are known for encouraging this discourse with tip jars, as we’ve previously seen at the height of the Pete Davidson and Kanye West drama . Now a new viral TikTok has shown one Starbucks doing something similar related to Heard/Depp. Check it out below,

Well, that customer definitely showed which side they were on. And given how new wild revelations are constantly coming out of the courtroom, I doubt they were the only person who weighed in. After all, Amber Heard hasn’t even taken the stand yet.

The above TikTok is definitely a constructive way for folks to make their voices heard regarding the ongoing litigation between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Rather than screaming into the void of Twitter or showing up in droves at the courtroom in Virginia , folks can pick a side while making sure their barista is properly thanked for their work.

Of course, this type of public discourse is no doubt difficult for the two parties involved. There are millions of dollars involved in the lawsuit, with Johnny Depp suing Amber Heard for defamation. She’s filed her own countersuit, which further raises the financial stakes involved. And that’s not taking into account any future professional consequences that might come.

After losing his libel case against U.K. publication The Sun, Johnny Depp was asked to step down from his role as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. The Secrets of Dumbledore recently hit theaters, with Mads Mikkelsen taking on the role . In response, an online petition was established , with fans wanting to see W.B. similarly part ways with Aquaman star Amber Heard. While it’s gotten over a million signatures, she’ll appear in James Wan’s upcoming sequel The Lost Kingdom.

Johnny Depp recently took the stand himself for days on end in court opposite Amber Heard and her legal team. The footage was quickly dispersed around the internet, which has increased the conversation about their legal proceedings. A ton of footage and audio of the two fighting has also been released as a result, and smart money says more is coming.