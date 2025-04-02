Amidst Rumors And Release Date Delay, Maggie Gyllenhaal Doubled Down On The Bride And Her ‘Radical’ Vision

News
By published

I need to see this movie right now.

The Bride
(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s been a weird pre-release for Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride! The eccentric and buzzy musical reimagining of Bride Of Frankenstein was considered a strong awards contender when it was first announced, but a studio swap, rumors about the budget, a release date change and even speculation about possible reshoots have made it fodder for a lot of industry gossip, especially over the past few weeks. Amidst all the talk, however, Maggie Gyllenhaal took to the CinemaCon stage to present some footage and talk about her “radical vision,” and for the record, I’m still ready to escort this movie down the aisle.

Gyllenhaal made the appearance as part of Warner Bros’ larger presentation at CinemaCon (which we live blogged). She was joined by star Jessie Buckley, and it was quite obvious they’re both very excited about the project. Buckley referred to it as the “punkest love that’s ever existed” and talked about how all the film’s complicated camera angles and extensive pre-production got her really excited about IMAX. Gyllenhaal gushed about how the original Bride has this “wild disobedience” to her and said after watching the original Frankenstein, she couldn’t stop obsessing over this idea of the Bride coming back and not fitting into any of the boxes imagined for her.

They also showed off footage, and while I wasn’t there, several of my colleagues were and said it was among the most memorable they’ve seen the entire week. One told me it’s “campy, violent and bizarre.” Another told me they’re “intrigued” because it could be “fantastic or terrible.” They both said they want to see the entire movie as soon as possible because it looks so creatively different from the bigger budget stuff we normally get from the major studios.

Unfortunately, as I said in the intro, we’re in for a much longer wait than was originally planned. In fact, a lot of plans seem to have gone sideways with this movie. The original one was to make it with Netflix providing the financing, but at some point, that deal fell through. Warner Bros stepped in and allegedly gave Gyllenhaal somewhere between $80 and $100M to execute her unusual vision. That’s what she did, and those involved with the actual movie seem very excited by the end result, but then the rumors started to spread. Maybe it cost more money than expected? Maybe it’s not commercially viable because it’s too weird?

Ultimately, we don’t really know what’s going on, except that the movie moved its release date from September of this year to March of next year. That could mean there’s going to be some reshoots or an additional cut produced and test screened. That could mean Warner Bros no longer sees The Bride! as an awards contender (probably because it’s too out there) and instead thinks there’s more money to be made in March. It could mean a lot of things.

I’m sure Warner Bros probably has feelings about all the rumors and all this talk about The Bride!, but to be honest, it just makes me more excited to see the whole movie. I like things that are artsy. I like big swings, and I like people trying to do something new and original. That’s more interesting to me than watching a slightly different version of the same movie I’ve already seen a thousand times. So, bring on The Bride!

Mack Rawden
Editor In Chief

Mack Rawden is the Editor-In-Chief of CinemaBlend. He first started working at the publication as a writer back in 2007 and has held various jobs at the site in the time since including Managing Editor, Pop Culture Editor and Staff Writer. He now splits his time between working on CinemaBlend’s user experience, helping to plan the site’s editorial direction and writing passionate articles about niche entertainment topics he’s into. He graduated from Indiana University with a degree in English (go Hoosiers!) and has been interviewed and quoted in a variety of publications including Digiday. Enthusiastic about Clue, case-of-the-week mysteries, a great wrestling promo and cookies at Disney World. Less enthusiastic about the pricing structure of cable, loud noises and Tuesdays.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose getting ready for the dance in West Side Story

Ariana DeBose Reposted A Vicious Quote About Former Co-Star Rachel Zegler But Now Says She Didn't Realize It Was About Rachel Zegler
Val Kilmer posing with his arms stretched out as Jim Morrison in The Doors.

'The Sheer Audacity' The Story Behind Val Kilmer Getting His Role In The Doors Just Came Out And What An Absolute Legend
Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight studying old Ducky documents in NCIS

NCIS' Fun April Fool's Day Spinoff Gag Earned The Approval Of The CBS Drama's Stars And...Young Sheldon?
See more latest
Most Popular
Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight studying old Ducky documents in NCIS
NCIS' Fun April Fool's Day Spinoff Gag Earned The Approval Of The CBS Drama's Stars And...Young Sheldon?
Georgie is stunned as Connor makes a move on the woman at the music store
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage: Georgie Coaches Connor On Romance In Exclusive Episode Clip, And I'm Shocked How It Plays Out
Scarecrow: The Reaping 2022 house Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights
I Was Stoked To Hear Universal Horror Unleashed Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite HHN House, But The Improvements Are Blowing Me Away: ‘Spoiler Alert'
Pelia giving a sassy look to the other red shirts
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Just Got Me So Psyched For Season 3 With Its Newest Trailer, And I Can't Figure Out Which Of These Moments I'm Most Excited About
Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose getting ready for the dance in West Side Story
Ariana DeBose Reposted A Vicious Quote About Former Co-Star Rachel Zegler But Now Says She Didn't Realize It Was About Rachel Zegler
Rachel Brosnahan in Superman
Rachel Brosnahan Is Already Method Dressing For Superman, And Her Newspaper Dress Was Giving All The Daily Planet Vibes
Morgan Wallen performs in the &quot;Smile&quot; music video.
Morgan Wallen’s SNL Walk-Off Is Now So Viral He’s Selling Merch, And The Whole Thing Feels Like A Bit From The Late Night Comedy Series
Mary-Louise Parker in Elsbeth Season 2x16
Weeds' Alum Mary-Louise Parker Gets Answers From Elsbeth About All Those Tote Bags In Surprisingly Sweet Exclusive Episode Clip
Val Kilmer posing with his arms stretched out as Jim Morrison in The Doors.
'The Sheer Audacity' The Story Behind Val Kilmer Getting His Role In The Doors Just Came Out And What An Absolute Legend
Side by side of Vin Diesel and Kel Mitchell.
Kel Mitchell Wants To Take A Major Cue From The Fast And Furious Franchise For Good Burger 3, And Sign Me Up