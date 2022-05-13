An Original Scream Star Seemingly Confirms Their Involvement In The Upcoming Sixth Movie

The horror genre has been in a thrilling renaissance for years, to the delight of moviegoers. And as a result, some of the best horror movies of all time returned to theaters with new sequels. One of the most recent examples is the recent fifth Scream movie, which was a critical and box office hit. A sixth movie was quickly green lit, with casting announcements coming together. And now an OG Scream star has seemingly confirmed their involvement in the upcoming slasher.

The first five Scream movies featured the trio of OG stars in Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette. The latter actor was shockingly killed off in the fifth movie, which makes the involvement of Campbell and Cox in Scream 6 all the more important for diehard fans. The Friends icon was recently asked by ET if she and Campbell were returning to their roles, responding with:

I don't know about contracts and where things are, but I'll tell you in the script -- it's a really good one, you actually have to be killed if you talk about it, so I'm not gonna say anything.

Well, there you have it. While the ink isn't dry on any contracts, Courteney Cox certainly makes it seem like she'll be working on the upcoming sixth Scream movie as reporter Gale Weathers. She's been given the script, and is already hyping up the wild events of the upcoming horror sequel. Hopefully she and Neve Campbell are officially confirmed sooner rather than later.

Courteney Cox's comments to ET are sure to be a thrilling update about Scream 6, even if negotiations with the actress aren't completely settled just yet. It's hard to imagine an installment of the slasher franchise that doesn't include both Cox and Neve Campbell as their signature final girls. While the fifth movie focused on new protagonists (who will be back for Scream 6), the OGs' inclusion was still vital to the third act, and in getting audiences back in theaters.

It was presumably always the plan to bring Courteney Cox and Neve Campbell back for Scream 6. Campbell previously revealed that she had spoken to directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett as the script was being put together. Like her co-star Campbell seemed open to returning as Sidney Prescott once again.

As previously mentioned, casting announcements for Scream 6 have started arriving online, to the delight of the fandom. The first four actors confirmed were the new heroes Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding from the last movie. But moviegoers were gobsmacked when Scream 4's Hayden Panettiere officially joined the cast, after her character Kirby was revealed to have survived in the latest sequel.

Scream 6 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on March 31, 2023, so the casting process should be ongoing until production begins. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.